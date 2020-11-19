Yu-Gi-Oh Just Dropped an Iconic Dragon Ball Easter Egg

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh has been around for decades at this point, so the anime knows what it takes to get fans going. A good battle can always hype up the fandom, but the series isn't above dropping some easter eggs to drum up excitement. And in a recent episode, it seems Yu-Gi-Oh went with that sneaky plan by putting in a hilarious nod to Dragon Ball Z.

Recently, Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens put out a new episode over in Japan. The colorful series followed its heroes during some new matches, but one heroine did not make it out alright. After all, Romin Kirishima struggled in her duel, and it left her talking a L just like Yamcha did.

Yes, that is right. It turns out Romin and Yamcha have become one and the same. Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens showed the girl positioned just like Yamcha was after he was killed during the Saiyan arc. However, the only difference here is that Romin is still alive even if her pride is smarting.

As you can see above, the reference is hard to miss if you are familiar with it. Dragon Ball Z has never been shy about this iconic meme, and it has been popular online for a long time now. In fact, a slew of anime have paid homage to this Yamcha over the years, so we are happy to see the new Yu-Gi-Oh series join the group.

Romin might have taken her loss hard, but fans are confident the heroine will redeem herself after the ordeal. Her comparison to Yamcha is purely meant for the laughs as Romin seems to be a solid duelist. Fans agree that she is one of the strongest female characters to ever show up in the anime, so we're certainly rooting for Romin as she moves forward!

