Classic Yu-Gi-Oh Dub Overlooked a Major Part of Yugi's Past

Yu-Gi-Oh has moved far from the days where Yugi Moto led the series, as each anime series has taken the opportunity to focus on a new generation of duelists. While the first series, Yu-Gi-Oh: Duel Monsters, focused on the supernatural world that spawned from ancient Egypt, recent seasons have taken the opportunity to explore dueling with extraterrestrials, alternate realities, universities, and more. However, fans still have a soft spot for Yugi and have discovered a shocking cut made to the English dub.

When Yugi was first introduced in the English dub of the popular anime series, he found himself attempting to free his grandfather from the nefarious Pegasus while taking on other duelists who were trying to get their hands on his Millennium Puzzle. What fans might not know, had they only watched the English dub, is that Yugi in fact wasn't an orphan who only had his grandfather to rely on. In the original Japanese version of the anime, and the original manga that started it all, Yugi's mother did make an appearance, albeit a brief one. As Yu-Gi-Oh Card Tournaments continue to play a major role in the anime community, fans are sure to discover more hidden tidbits about Yugi Moto's life.

Yu-Gi-Oh: Yugi Mother

One fan noted the fact that Yugi's mother did make a quick appearance in the original series, with the first episodes of the English Dub moving away from several aspects of the Japanese iteration. Alongside leaving out Yugi's mom, several original episodes were cut that saw Yugi's supernatural side acting far more maliciously. With Yugi Moto no longer a part of the anime adaptation, it seems unlikely that Yugi's mother will be making a return any time soon if ever.

The latest anime iteration of the Yu-Gi-Oh series is Yu-Gi-Oh Go Rush. Rather than focusing on the supernatural the latest season has instead decided to focus on the extraterrestrial, adding aliens to the dueling mix. While Yugi Moto hasn't returned to the franchise that often following the conclusion of Duel Monsters, he's earned his place with many anime fans on a similar level as Pokemon's Ash Ketchum.

Do you think we might one day see Yugi Moto return as the protagonist of the anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Duel Monsters.