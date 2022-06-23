Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Taps Into Yusuke's Coolness

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's release, and one cosplay is helping to prove why it is held in such high regard by tapping into Yusuke Urameshi's coolness! Yoshihiro Togashi might currently be working on his return from a hiatus with his current series, Hunter x Hunter, but the creator first took a hold with fans with Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only did the manga serve to be a great story, but the anime is held up as one of the most popular and well regarded action series of all time decades after it ended.

What is probably the biggest reason why Yu Yu Hakusho is still such a beloved series is the main character at the center of it all, Yusuke Urameshi. This protagonist continues to be one of the more unique heroes we have ever seen in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine due to his values and how he approaches each of his increasingly tough situations, and now the hero has come to life in such a cool new way thanks to some slick cosplay from artist @rinnegoddess on Instagram! Check it out below:

Yu Yu Hakusho is now celebrating its 30th Anniversary, and is currently in the works on a new live-action series for Netflix. There have been very little details released about what to expect from this new take on the classic franchise, but it's just one of the new things now in the works as the recent OVAs released for the 25th Anniversary of the manga series just might be releasing an English dub with the original cast soon too. If you wanted to check out Yu Yu Hakusho again or for the first time, you can find Yu Yu Hakusho streaming on Crunchyroll.

They hype the series as such, "From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid's nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble. But in a single selfless act Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice he is given a second chance at life, but it's to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

Where does Yu Yu Hakusho rank among your favorite anime series of all time? Where does Yusuke rank among your favorite action heroes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!