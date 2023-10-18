Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series First Look Released

Yu Yu Hakusho is coming to Netflix later this year with a live-action series adaptation of its own, and Netflix has shared the first look at the new series in action! Following the massive success of One Piece's live-action series earlier this Summer, Netflix will be following it up with a new live-action take on Yoshihiro Togashi's classic Weekly Shonen Jump manga. The Yu Yu Hakusho anime recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, and it was around that time that a new live-action production was announced to be in the works in a partnership between Shueisha, TOHO, ROBOT, and Netflix.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series will be one of the many projects Netflix will be sharing a new look at during the upcoming Geeked Week 2023 (announced for November 9-12), and the trailer for the event actually shared the first real look at the series in motion. While there have been previous teases of the cast with promotional posters, this is the first look at its series lead, Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi. It's not much, but at least we'll be getting an update on it soon enough.

(Photo: Netflix)

When to Watch Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series will be making its premiere around the world on Netflix on December 14th. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. With its release date coming so soon, we're likely to get a full trailer soon enough. Netflix teases the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

