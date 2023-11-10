Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho First Teaser Released

Yu Yu Hakusho is the next major franchise getting the live-action treatment with Netflix, and now we've gotten to see how it looks in action with the first teaser released for the Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho! Netflix made major waves earlier this Summer with a live-action take on Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, and fans were surprised to see how well the franchise made the jump. It's certainly put a lot of pressure on series coming next in the pipeline, and the first major effort after One Piece is taking on another classic Weekly Shonen Jump franchise!

Yoshihiro Togashi's Yu Yu Hakusho is often held in high regard as one of the most influential action series of all time, so now it's going to face the test of whether or not it can make the jump to live-action as well. Netflix has shared the first real teaser for the new series as part of Geeked Week 2023 as it gets closer to its premiere next month. You can check out the first teaser for Yu Yu Hakusho below as it readies for its launch on Netflix this year:

How to Watch Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series will be making its premiere around the world on Netflix on December 14th. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. With its release date coming so soon, we're likely to get a full trailer soon enough. Netflix teases the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

What do you think of this first real look at Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!