Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Teases Big Changes From Anime

Yu Yu Hakusho has a new live-action series now in the works with Netflix, and the first trailer for the new take on the classic is teasing there will be some big changes from the anime and manga! Yu Yu Hakusho is the newest in Netflix's live-action adaptations now in the works for the streaming service, and after the success of One Piece's own adaptation earlier this year, there have been a lot of questions over how this series would make the jump to screen considering the anime and manga are still held in high regard to this day.

Yu Yu Hakusho revealed the first real look at the live-action take on Yoshihiro Togashi's classic manga series during Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 event this year, and the first trailer showed off how each of the characters would be making their debut in the new way. But at the same time, Yu Yu Hakusho is also teasing that there would be some big changes to how the series plays out for the new live-action version. The biggest of which is introducing Team Toguro much earlier than expected.

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Changes

The first trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action series shares a couple of glimpses from the initial Spirit Detective arc of the series with shots of the ghostly Yusuke Urameshi reacting to his death and heading to the Spirit World before ultimately coming back to life. But the big changes teased by the trailer seems to be the order and speed of what happens next. Not only does the new series seem to be skipping over the likes of Rando (and perhaps has Yusuke training with Genkai in a different way) and the Spirit Beasts, but the final mission of this arc is the biggest likely change.

The final mission of the Spirit Detective arc sees Yusuke and Kuwabara save an ice apparition named Yukina, and she's spotted in the trailer. It's here the two of them fight the Toguro brothers for the first time, but it's different now. Not only are Hiei and Kurama involved in this fight, but the rest of Team Toguro (Bui and Karasu) is here as well. This mission sets up for the Dark Tournament, so maybe it's a way to set up what's next but give every character stakes for the future.

