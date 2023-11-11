Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series Poster Released

Yu Yu Hakusho is the next in the new wave of live-action adaptations coming to Netflix in the near future, and they have shared a new look at what to expect with a new poster for the live-action series! One Piece took over the world earlier this year with a new live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's massive anime and manga franchise, and it seemed like a sign in the right direction for its future works. The next manga to screen project coming to Netflix is Yoshihiro Togashi's classic action manga, Yu Yu Hakusho, as Yusuke Urameshi prepares to fight some demons.

With Yu Yu Hakusho coming to Netflix later this year, Netflix has dropped new looks at the live-action series as part of Geeked Week 2023 this year. This included not only the first trailer for the new take on the franchise, but a new poster giving fans a closer look at the cast at the center of the action. You can check out the newest poster for Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho series below:

Brace yourself for a yokai showdown like no other! Sneak a peek at the live-action adaptation of the iconic manga, YU YU HAKUSHO. Premiering on Netflix December 14 🔥. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/L9bgTCslQ1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 10, 2023

What to Know for Yu Yu Hakusho Live-Action Series

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series will be making its premiere around the world on Netflix on December 14th. Directed by Sho Tsukikawa with Kazutaka Sakamoto as executive producer and Teru Morii as producer, the core cast for Yu Yu Hakusho includes Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, Shuhei Uesuhi as Kazama Kuwabara, Jun Shison as Kurama, and Kanata Hongo as Hiei. With its release date coming so soon, we're likely to get a full trailer soon enough. Netflix teases the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series as such:

"The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a junior high school student who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds. The spectacular adventure of Yusuke will now become a live action series on Netflix."

