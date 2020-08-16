This Hilarious Viral Video Teaches You How to Cook Yu-Gi-Oh Style

✖

There are a lot of cooking methods in the world, and they're all unique in their own way. Of course, there are some that really stand out, and one fan is going viral thanks to their strange way of cooking. After all, a Yu-Gi-Oh fan decided to channel the heart of the spices by filming a cooking tutorial that shows off their kind of kitchen decorum.

Over on Twitter, the user Msyk_Amakudari has gone viral after sharing a video of Obelisk the Destroyer in the kitchen. And yes, we are talking about the Duel Monster here. The hulking beast can be found hosting a cooking tutorial online, and they want to teach the world how to cook turn-by-turn using the Yu-Gi-Oh cooking method.

As you can see below, the hilarious video begins the Obelisk behind the counter. A fan appears to be wearing a massive foam cosplay suit modeled after the beast, and it includes a very detailed mask. Of course, the chef must keep their hands free to cook, and their menu features everything from fried rice to dumplings and chicken.

(Photo: Msyk_Amakudari / Twitter)

Of course, Obelisk cooks the food turn by turn, and the whole ordeal is as hilarious as it is absurd. The host implies he is using actual Duel Monsters to cook with, so that will make you see your lunch differently. After all, it isn't every day you make food using a Monster Egg or even a Ryu-Ran... yikes!

This clever video shows off an untapped market for Yu-Gi-Oh fans, and the tutorial ends with some beautiful meals. If you are hungry, there's no harm in trying one of these recipes if you are in the mood for Japanese cuisine. And if you're feeling full - well, there is never a bad time to watch this absurd viral video!

