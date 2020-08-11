Yu-Gi-Oh Brings Arc-V to Free New Streaming Service

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh was a gateway anime for many of the fandom's followers today. The fantastical show began with Yugi Muto following the heart of the cards, but it has changed quite a bit since then. In fact, the show's many seasons have all had unique elements, and one of the best Yu-Gi-Oh seasons has found a new free platform to stream on.

(Photo: Konami)

Earlier this week, fans learned Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V will be free to watch over on Kartoon Channel. The new platform promises to be a kid-friendly destination for all things streaming. To cater to older pre-teens, the service has brought Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V into the mix, and all 148 episodes of the season are ready to watch.

According to the site's press release, Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V has all 148 episodes ready to watch. Up until now, the anime only had 49 episodes available, but the whole series has been added. At this point, there is no word on whether other Yu-Gi-Oh series will be added to Kartoon Channel, but it is a definite possibility.

As for Yu-Gi-Oh Arc-V, the series debuted back in 2014. The anime premiered in the U.S. back in 2016 months before Crunchyroll began streaming it. You can read the show's official synopsis below courtesy of ANN:

"The anime's story is set in Maiami City (Paradise City in English) on the coast of Japan. Yūya is a second-year middle school student who loves to entertain people. Although he is small, he has been training his tough body and Action Duelist arms with weapons. His dream is to become an "Entertainment Duelist" (Dueltainer) who makes people smile. One day, Yūya ends up fighting an exhibition match with the current champion of Pro Duel world."

via ANN

