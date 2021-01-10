China Celebrates Yu-Gi-Oh with 100-Foot Billboards

✖

Yu-Gi-Oh is one of the most famous franchises to ever drop from Japan, and it has millions of fans following it to this day. From Asia to North America, Yugi Muto kicked off a beloved story when he debuted on the small screen back in the 1990s, and Yu-Gi-Oh has gone on to influence other projects to boot. And in China, it seems Kaiba is being heralded thanks to the arrival of a certain Yu-Gi-Oh game.

Recently, it was made official that Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links would arrive in mainland China this month. NetEase will roll out the mobile app on January 14 overseas after Konami approved the licensing agreement. To promote the game, a slew of adverts have been released overseas, and they are going hard with some truly massive billboards.

NetEase will launch Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS in open beta on January 14th in Mainland China. The company licensed the game from Konami and received a license for the title this month. Yu-Gi-Oh cards are officially sold in the country already. Promotions for the launch have started. pic.twitter.com/tuR6t0EalU — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 30, 2020

As you can see in the video above, a slew of cities in China has dedicated 100-foot billboards to Kaiba's face. The impressive advertisements show the duelist as he promotes Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links in his signature voice. These ads are being shown all over mainland China from Shanghai to Beijing, so you can see that Yu-Gi-Oh is a big deal here.

If you want to try out Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links for yourself, the game is out in the United States. The game went worldwide in January 2017 on both iOS, Android, and Microsoft Windows. The game is set in a virtual realty world created by Kaiba as the duelist wants to compete with the world's greatest players. You can play as different characters from the franchise in Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, but if these new ads say anything, it is that Kaiba is a clear favorite with fans in China.

What do you make of this publicity pull? Do you want to see more Yu-Gi-Oh events like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.