Marvel Announces Wolverine: Revenge by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Hickman

Fans finally know the top-secret Wolverine project that Greg Capullo is working on at Marvel. It's been over a year since Greg Capullo shared a piece of Wolverine art on X (formerly Twitter). At the time he remained hush-hush over what exactly he was working on, leaving fans to speculate on whether it was a new Wolverine miniseries. Since returning to Marvel, Capullo has been adamant about not wanting to do the monthly artist grind, but something with a capped set of issues is right up his alley. We now have an idea of Capullo's Wolverine project, as well as who he is collaborating with.

Polygon announced Wolverine: Revenge, a five-issue miniseries written by former X-Men architect Jonathan Hickman with art by Greg Capullo. Instead of taking place in continuity like the recently announced Wolverine ongoing series by writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Martín Cóccolo, Wolverine: Revenge won't be hampered by needing to connect to Marvel's X-Men: From the Ashes relaunch.

Wolverine: Revenge gets red band edition

Following in the footsteps of Blood Hunt, Wolverine: Revenge will also publish "red band" editions, featuring additional pages that won't be released in the regular edition. The red band editions will have "elevated violence you won't see anywhere else!" per Marvel's press release, and will be polybagged "for the protection of innocent eyes!"

The synopsis for Wolverine: Revenge states it will "pit WOLVERINE against a cadre of foes who will turn his world upside down! He's been beaten! He's been bloodied! And LOGAN only has one thought on his mind: REVENGE!"

"I've finally returned home to Marvel and I'm ready to raise some Hell," Capullo told Polygon via email. "And, who better to do that with than the Hitman Hickman? To celebrate, Marvel has removed the fences and let us off our leash so that we can bring the most vicious and punishing Wolverine story possible to the fans this summer. I hope they're prepared."

"Well, obviously it's such a privilege to get to work with a legend like Greg," said Hickman via email. "When we first talked about the project, our number one concern was taking the readers on a high-octane, no-hold-barred Wolverine story that was a proper celebration of both the character and Greg returning to Marvel. And like he said, the bosses cut us loose and the result is an absolutely wild book. Honestly can't wait for everyone to get to check it out."

You can find the first look at Wolverine: Revenge #1 below. The issue goes on sale August 21st.