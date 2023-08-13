Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Announces New Delay

It seems like Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead cannot catch a break. If you did not know, the anime went live this summer to high praise, but it has already been hit with delays. Not long ago, the show had to hold back an episode due to weather coverage in Japan, and now another episode has been struck.

The information comes straight from the Zom 100 team as the group took to Twitter with the report. Mom 100 episode 6 will not be going live next week as expected. This is because the World Athletics Championships are going on next week, and a program tied to the event will be taking the anime's time slot.

Of course, this delay has pushed back Zom 100, but the anime is still thriving despite these waits. After all, the post-apocalyptic series has been called a breath of fresh air to the genre. Zom 100 explores the freedom that comes with society's downfall, and thanks to its top-tier animation, this show has been a hit with fans. So if you want to catch up on Zom 100 before its comeback, the anime can be binged on Crunchyroll right now.

As for more Zom 100, you can read up on the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis: "In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years at an exploitative corporation in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can't even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he stumbles upon his landlord eating lunch-which happens to be another tenant! The whole city's swarming with zombies, and even though he's running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!"

