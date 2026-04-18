These 5 TV Shows Were Only Average, Except for One 10/10 Episode

There have been many iconic television shows, but for every exceptional small-screen story, there are more that don’t quite match its quality. Many of the best TV shows earn not just massive popularity but a lasting place in pop culture, cementing themselves in our collective consciousness due to their success. Unfortunately, not every TV show is capable of reaching such dizzying heights, and many small-screen series are simply pretty average. That isn’t to say that an average show doesn’t deserve attention, as sometimes, even despite being fairly unremarkable, they manage to consistently entertain audiences over the course of their run.

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In contrast to TV masterpieces without a single bad episode, there are some shows that only boast one truly exceptional chapter. While the shows themselves certainly have their own appeal, they proved to be pretty average overall, except for the inclusion of a single flawless episode. It’s a bizarre phenomenon, but one that still happens to crop up every so often, whenever an otherwise average show delivers an unexpected piece of perfect storytelling.

5) Terra Nova

In the years since it ended, Terra Nova has become a pretty obscure sci-fi TV show. Comprised of a single, 13-episode season, Terra Nova’s story was cut short before it could really hit its stride, resulting in a fairly average show that, admittedly, had considerable potential to develop into something great. This was best evidenced by its season 1 finale, which was an absolutely incredible piece of television. It was somewhat unexpected, rounding off a pretty standard first-season arc in the most exciting way possible.

4) Gotham

Gotham had its share of controversial DC TV show moments over the course of its run, and while it secured a solid fan base, it never really stood out as a truly exceptional adaptation of Batman’s story. Its premise was intriguing, but the show itself was fairly average despite its interesting ideas. However, one episode across its five-season run stands out as completely perfect: season 3’s “The Gentle Art of Making Enemies”. The episode explores the roots of the long-standing relationship between Batman and the Joker, with excellent performances from Bruce Wayne actor David Mazouz and Cameron Monaghan as Jerome Valeska. It’s one of the few episodes of Gotham that truly stands out as great among an otherwise average run.

3) Picard

While considering Star Trek: Picard to be only average might be divisive, it struggles to hold up in relation to its characters’ previous outing in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The legacy sequel show grapples with some pretty lofty themes that it doesn’t always nail, but season 1’s episode “Nepenthe” firmly establishes the show as one that still firmly understands its central character. A quieter episode concerning the more human connection between old friends, “Nepenthe” is flawless from start to finish, eventually delivering an uplifting conclusion that proved to be exactly what the show needed, and while Star Trek: Picard had some good episodes, it’s the only truly perfect story in its run.

2) Avenue 5

Avenue 5 is a show with a good premise that never quite managed to execute it as well as it deserved. The sci-fi comedy was, all things considered, fairly average, except it did contain a single episode that perfectly captured its intention in the most haunting way imaginable. Season 1, episode 8, “This is Physically Hurting Me”, sees a change in leadership that upsets the delicate balance aboard the titular cruise ship, resulting in several tragic deaths. It’s the only episode of the show that perfectly delivers its dark comedy and existential dilemma with the gravitas it deserves, standing out as by far the best in its entire run.

1) Castle Rock

There have been many great Stephen King movies and TV shows, but Castle Rock was always a little different. Instead of a single adaptation, the show was crafted from ideas featured in various King stories, and though its premise was intriguing, it never really established itself as anything more than ordinary. Season 1 episode “The Queen” is the only truly perfect episode from its run, with flashbacks offering greater insight into the show’s characters as well as reexamining previous episodes from alternate perspectives. It’s the only time that Castle Rock really seemed to live up to its potential, as the rest of its run was altogether pretty average.

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