7 Anime Series With Flawless Animation to Binge Next

The best anime to binge tend to have strong pacing and plots, but flawless animation makes it easy to fly through a series as well. Standout visuals can take a compelling story from good to great, resulting in gripping action sequences, a more immersive world, and more memorable individual moments. Even anime with forgettable plots can be elevated by truly impressive animation, though those series don’t make a great case for binge-watching.

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By contrast, these series with near-flawless animation and grabbing narratives should be on every viewer’s radar — if you haven’t already seen them, they make for excellent binges. The visuals for these series is so impressive, viewers won’t want to tear their eyes from the screen.

7) Mob Psycho 100

Courtesy of Bones

Mob Psycho 100 is a shonen anime that’s a masterpiece from start to finish, and that applies to both its story and its animation. The series masterfully blends a coming-of-age narrative about self-acceptance with supernatural elements, and its animation takes it to new heights. The Studio Bones production is vibrant, fitting for its source material, and unafraid to experiment with its style. The result is one of the most visually memorable series of the last decade. The action is top-tier, but even Mob Psycho 100‘s smaller moments are beautifully done.

6) Violet Evergarden

Netflix

Violet Evergarden is often counted among the most well-animated anime of all time, and for good reason. Kyoto Animation goes the distance with this series, right down to the minor details. Everything from the way the characters are wrought to the background is brought to life seamlessly. The series doesn’t have the big action pieces of Mob Psycho 100 or Demon Slayer, but the visuals complement its quieter, more emotional narrative well. And although some series shine at certain points and dip at others, Violet Evergarden maintains its impressive animation all the way through. There’s not a scene unworthy of admiration.

5) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is quickly becoming one of the strongest fantasy anime out there, and its stunning animation elevates both its world-building and the emotional heart of its story. With Madhouse behind the series, its high-quality visuals shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Yet it will leave viewers in awe of how much care is taken, even with the smallest details. It’s fitting for its story, which explores the meaning in seemingly minor, mundane things. It’s not every day that viewers get a stunning, resonant story alongside animation that evokes similar responses. It’s well worth a watch, and at two seasons, is easy enough to catch up on.

4) Trigun Stampede

Image Courtesy of Studio Orange

Trigun Stampede may not live up to the original 1998 anime in terms of impact or storytelling, but it’s an entertaining series on its own — and there’s no denying its animation is incredible. Its willingness to experiment contributes to that. The show utilizes 3D CGI to bring its world and action to life, but it also toys with its frame rates, something that helps it stand out. It sets itself apart from its predecessor with its more vibrant, colorful palette, too, and not every remake attempts to make such a distinction. It’s unique in multiple regards, and it makes the series even more intriguing to watch.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Studio MAPPA shines with its animation for Jujutsu Kaisen, which has the same visual strengths as many modern anime, Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer included. The action scenes are incredibly fluid, the production quality makes every major scene look cinematic, and the level of detail is obvious in everything from Jujutsu Kaisen‘s opening themes to its flashy fight sequences and quieter interactions. The animation really captures what makes Jujutsu Kaisen great, too, whether it’s darker imagery nailing its horror elements or more colorful scenes conveying its humor and charm.

2) Chainsaw Man

Image via MAPPA

There’s currently not much of the Chainsaw Man anime — just a 12-episode first season and a movie — but what is out there is stunning to behold. And the anime’s current length makes for an ideal binge. The series is action-packed, and the visuals are fluid, highly detailed, and unafraid to embrace the darkness and gore that makes the story stand out. The quality doesn’t decrease when the characters are sharing more quiet, intimate moments, either. Chainsaw Man uses CGI to its advantage, mixing it with 2D animation to produce visuals that feel fresh and modern but not too over-the-top or fake-looking. It’s another masterpiece from MAPPA, just like JJK.

1) Demon Slayer

A list of bingeable anime with top-tier animation wouldn’t be complete without Demon Slayer. Everyone’s heard of the hit shonen series, and its rise to fame can be partly attributed to its groundbreaking animation style. Ufotable masterfully combines traditional 2D animation techniques with CGI, and the results are stunning. This blend gives Demon Slayer some of the best anime action sequences of recent years, as does the series’ impressive choreography. And whether it’s a more vibrant scene or a darker moment, the colors and lighting always capture the tone of the series well. If you’ve somehow avoided Demon Slayer until now, it’s worth the binge for its visuals alone.

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