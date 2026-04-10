Amazing Spider-Man, G.I. Joe, and Pokémon Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

If you are a collector at heart, there is no shortage of auctions and sales to keep an eye on, especially if you are looking to complete your collection or start one in a major way. Every week, we try to highlight some of the biggest collectible auctions, and while you can still check out these Death of Superman and Disney auctions, we have several other standout auctions you should check out, including Amazing Spider-Man, G.I. Joe, Pokémon, and more.

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Let’s start things off with something close to any comic fan’s heart who grew up during the 90s, and that’s Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. There’s currently an auction for a near-complete set of 1992 SkyBox Marvel Masterpieces, and every single card has been graded PSA Gem Mint 10. The set is only missing one card, and that card is the #100 Checklist, so it’s not even missing a character. The artwork of Joe Jusko pops off these cards, and did you know the set includes Darkhawk? Another great reason to snag it, and the current bid is $5,500. The auction ends in 6 days.

Pokémon And G.I. Joe Fans Are In Luck

Sticking in the Trading Cards department, we move to one of the most popular Trading Card Games on the planet in Pokémon. Up for bid is a Pokémon Legendary Collection Complete Master Set, which includes the 100-card base set, the 110-card reverse holo parallel set, and the 4 box toppers. 40 of these cards have been graded by PSA, and the Reverse Holo Dark Blastoise 4 (NM-MT 8), Reverse Holo Dark Dragonite 5 (NM-MT 8), and Charizard S1 (NM-MT 8) all boast a grade of near mint 8. The current bid is $1,350, and there are 27 days left on the auction.

Moving to classic toys, we arrive at an iconic G.I. Joe villain for the next standout item, which is the ever-deadly Serpentor. Up for auction is G.I. Joe Serpentor with Air Chariot, and with its AFA 80 near mint grade, there’s only one other version graded higher. The set comes with the 3-inch Serpentor figure and his trusty ride, though as the box says, the weapons don’t shoot. Right now, the bid is $800, and the auction is set to last for 9 more days.

Two Marvel and DC First Appearances Are Up For Grabs

Rounding out this week’s lineup are two major first appearances for both Marvel and DC, and let’s hit DC first. Up for auction is a copy of Action Comics #23, which is the first appearance of Superman’s all-time villain, Lex Luthor. Now, this particular copy is a bit rough, as it only holds a .5 grade and has issues like a missing back cover and tape residue in places. That said, copies of these older issues are only becoming harder to find, and the market reflects that, since the current bid is still $3,300 with 13 days left. If you want a piece of history, despite its flaws, this could be a perfect way to make that happen.

As for Marvel, there is a copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 up for auction, and it does hold a better grade at 3.0. This is the first appearance of J. Jonah Jameson and The Chameleon, and is the second appearance of Spider-Man himself. Most of the issues with this book are regarding the cover, with creasing and tears, but this is still a piece of comics history, and right now the bid is $5,250. There are 13 days left on the auction.

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