48 Years After His Debut, This Is The Best Darth Vader Collectible (& Every Star Wars Fan Needs It)

The ultimate collectible tribute to Darth Vader has arrived – as Sideshow Collectibles’ Star Wars “Mythos” line delivers a fiery depiction of the Sith lord. Fans can check out the Darth Vader Premium Format Figure on Sideshow right now or read ahead for an in-depth look at the piece and the larger Mythos line. Founded over 30 years ago, Sideshow has grown to become the leader in manufacturing and distributing high-end collectibles – covering nearly every major geek-fandom franchise – including Star Wars. Over the years, the company’s signature Premium Format Figure line has evolved significantly via ever-more complex (and eye-catching) poses, size offerings, and specialty features brought into being by some of the best designers and sculptors in the industry.

Building on that legacy, the Star Wars Mythos is line is one of the most detailed statue sets available to fans of that beloved galaxy far, far away. Each Mythos piece features a well known Star Wars character; yet, instead of recreating a known movie scene, the Mythos line catches each hero or villain in an all-original, never-before depicted, moment, such as an aged Obi-Wan Kenobi in clone trooper armor exploring the Tatooine desert with Anakin and Qui-Gon’s lightsaber hilts (as well as a Tusken rifle) strapped to his back.

Darth Vader Mythos Depicts An Explosive Battle

In the case of Darth Vader, the Mythos figure showcases a battle-damaged version of the Dark Lord – exposing Vader’s charred skin and cybernetic endoskeleton. The Sideshow Exclusive edition even includes an alternate head sculpt – in which Vader’s helmet is cracked open (revealing Anakin’s red-eyed face underneath). As for the backstory behind the scene, Sideshow isn’t capturing any one story from mainline canon or Star Wars Legends; however, given the extensive damage Vader sustained, it’s easy to imagine the Mythos figure depicts one of the Dark Lord’s most dangerous fights. In the scene, Vader stands defiant atop a downed X-Wing engine. Fire scorching his billowing robes and cape. Vader grips his lightsaber in one hand and controls the Force with his other. A close look at the villain’s right forearm reveals gold and gray cybernetics while his right boot is entirely melted off showing his robotic foot and toes.

The piece successfully invokes the intensity and raw fury of Vader’s “hallway massacre” on the Rebel ship, The Profundity, in Rogue One – making for an iconic but entirely unique depiction of the character (even if we may never know exactly what happened in the moments preceding the scene).

Darth Vader Mythos Editions & Additional Impressions

The Vader Mythos piece comes in a variety of editions – and which one collectors decide to pick-up depends on budget and preferred features. Darth Vader comes in two sizes (a Statue and a quarter scale Premium Format Figure) – and each size comes in one of two editions (exclusive or collector). No single edition gets every available accessory or feature, so here’s a quick breakdown of what each one offers – and their respective price points.

Exclusive Quarter Scale Premium Format Figure – $1,125: The most expensive edition of the figure measures 30 inches tall, features electronic components (illuminating Vader’s lightsaber, chest-mounted life-support systems, as well as fire emanating from the X-Wing engine) – and includes the previously mentioned alternate “damaged helmet” head sculpt. Edition Size: 450

Collector Edition Quarter Scale Premium Format Figure – $1,085: This one includes everything in the Quarter Scale “Exclusive” version minus the “damaged helmet” head. Edition Size: 800

the “damaged helmet” head. Edition Size: 800 Exclusive Statue – $675: A smaller version of the same sculpt measuring 24.75 inches tall; however, this version does not include light-up electronics. Instead, buyers get another head sculpt (a total of three) – the regular helmet, exclusive “damaged helmet”, and a helmet-less portrait (which, in terms of age, appears to place this version of Vader mid-way between the “death” of Anakin Skywalker and his eventual redemption in Return of the Jedi). The smaller scale figure also includes an alternate “burning lightsaber” with flames erupting from the edges of the blade. Edition Size: 4,500

include light-up electronics. Instead, buyers get another head sculpt (a total of three) – the regular helmet, exclusive “damaged helmet”, and a helmet-less portrait (which, in terms of age, appears to place this version of Vader mid-way between the “death” of Anakin Skywalker and his eventual redemption in Return of the Jedi). The smaller scale figure also includes an alternate “burning lightsaber” with flames erupting from the edges of the blade. Edition Size: 4,500 Collector Edition Statue – $650: Same as the smaller-scale Exclusive version minus the “damaged helmet” and “burning lightsaber” variants; though, buyers still receive the helmet-less head sculpt as well (a total of two). Edition Size: 6,500

As indicated, which edition to purchase will vary depending on what a buyer prefers. Some collectors may not have room for a 30 inch tall Premium Format Figure could be drawn to either the burning lightsaber and/or helmet-less portrait – both of which are only available in the smaller-scale “Statue” editions.

That said, the Quarter Scale figures are especially striking – and well-worth the added cost. The combination of a full 2.5 foot height and electronic features (including a neon lightsaber blade) provide an extra layer of realism and immersion – enhancing an already epic pose and fiery paint details.

Every Star Wars Mythos Figure

Understandably, some fans might be intimidated by the cost of jumping into premium statue lines; however, Sideshow does offer payment plans (both on pre-orders and in-stock items) should a buyer want to secure a “grail” piece for their collection. As my own collection has evolved over the decades, I’ve traded more frequent spending on smaller collectible purchases in favor of saving-up for a handful of flagship pieces that depict my all-time favorite characters. That said, readers should make responsible financial decisions that are right for their situation – and even a financed statue can still be a large commitment.

At the time of this writing, all Darth Vader Mythos editions require joining a waitlist – meaning few (if any) may become available for purchase. That said, readers who want one should absolutely join the waitlist for whichever editions they’re interested in – as, unlike a lot of retailers, waitlisted collectors high enough on each list may receive invites to purchase (I speak from experience). Why? Sideshow often rolls fresh stock into their waitlists (should buyers cancel pre-orders and/or additional reserved stock becomes available).

That all said, fans who are tempted by the Darth Vader Mythos statue are highly-likely to find other characters in the Mythos line worth their consideration, so we’ve collected them all below for you to check out.

If your favorite character hasn’t made it into the Mythos line yet, you can bookmark Sideshow’s Mythos page – as well as their entire Star Wars product page to stay up to date on new additions.

What do you think of the Darth Vader Mythos statue – and what is the grail piece you want most?