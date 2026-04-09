Hundreds of Incredible, Rare Disney Cartoons are For Sale, Including Deleted Scenes, Early Concepts & Forgotten Gems

Few franchises are as innately collectible as Disney, whether that be in the form of rare items from Disney Parks, vintage Disney toys, stunning Disney statues and collectibles, and even trading card games like Disney Lorcana. Now fans have an opportunity to add rare Disney cartoons to their collections, including early concepts, deleted scenes, and forgotten gems, but if you want to snag them, you won’t want to wait too long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heritage Auctions just revealed a massive wave of rare Disney animation drawings, and some of your favorite characters are part of the catalog. Characters like Mr. Toad, Cinderella, Prince Charming, Mad Hatter, Alice, Queen of Hearts, Wendy, Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Tinkerbell, Briar Rose, Maleficent, and more are all featured, and you can find some of our favorites below.

Some of Our Disney Favorites Are Featured, And They Could Bring In Major Money

In the past, similar Disney drawings have gone for thousands, though it always depends on the character. A more niche favorite like Mr. Toad fetches around $1500, but Alice in Wonderland’s lead star has gone for over $6,500. Meanwhile, a Cinderella and Prince Charming production drawing went for $5,520, while a Maleficent animation drawing went for $5,280, though that was signed by Marc Davis as well.

There are thousands of sketches up for auction, so it’s difficult to pick favorites, but there are a few that stand out. Let’s start with the Cruella de Vil animation drawing from 101 Dalmatians, which was made for the scene where Cruella tries to buy fifteen newborn puppies from Anita and Roger. When they don’t sell them to her, she goes ballistic and swears revenge, which this drawing is a part of.

Another great entry is the Robin Hood original storyboard art pair from artist Ken Anderson. The first scene features Robin Hood cutting the rope that brought the town’s taxes back to them. The second drawing is one of my favorites, as it features Little John disguised as the Sheriff of Nottingham, and the shock of that revelation shocks the Vulture Guard.

An all-time Disney classic is Beauty and the Beast, and one of the auctions features a gorgeous model drawing of Belle in her ballroom gown. The iconic dress design was created by a group of artists that included Don Hahn and Brian McEntee, and the classic design and moment are captured wonderfully here.

Now, one of my all-time favorite Disney films is Oliver & Company, so you knew I would include the Dodger early character development drawing by the legendary Andreas Deja. This is a full page of early character development drawings and poses of the beloved character. The middle expression seems like a particularly perfect rendition of Dodger’s cool attitude, and it is one of many entries from the film that are part of the auction catalog this month.

You can check out the entire collection right here.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!