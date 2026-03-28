Legend of Zelda, Marvel, and The Death of Superman Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

Some of the highest-end collectibles don’t always make it into your local comic or game store, as sometimes the best way to get an item in front of as many fans as possible is through an auction. Whether you’re a fan of comics, video games, trading card games, or collectibles, you are likely to find something that would instantly have a place in your collection, and this week’s most intriguing items include everything from Legend of Zelda to DC’s Death of Superman and an iconic Marvel faction.

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There are simply too many items available at the moment across a multitude of auctions to list everything, but we’ve found a few standout items that should delight DC, Marvel, and Legend of Zelda franchise fans. In fact, let’s start with the Legend of Zelda from Heritage Auctions, which is featured in a sealed PSA 9.0 A+ version of the NES Nintendo classic. PSA revealed in their 2025 Census that they have only graded 30 copies of this variant, and right now, you can add this to your collection for 1,600, which is the next minimum bid.

This Week’s Auctions Include Two DC and Marvel Icons (But In Very Different Ways)

If you happen to be a DC or Marvel fan, you are in luck, as there are two icons from each company available in this week’s auctions. That said, the items themselves differ greatly, but they are both highly coveted.

The first is Heritage Auctions‘ CGC VG 8.0 Pedigree Grade copy of Fantastic Four #1, which is the iconic debut of Marvel’s first family. This issue is one of the biggest first issues in Marvel’s history, featuring the first appearance of the Fantastic Four as well as the first appearances of classic villains like Mole Man and Gigantic. The 2024 Overstreet value of the book at this grade was $78,000, and right now, the current bid to secure this item is 55,000.

Now we move over to DC for one of the coolest auctions in progress at the moment. ComicConnect is currently holding a Death of Superman Special Edition auction, which features a host of original pages from Superman #75: The Death of Superman by artist Dan Jurgens. These pages include so many iconic scenes from this now classic story, including several splash pages of the battle between Superman and Doomsday.

There’s the famous uppercut from Doomsday that rocks Superman, the moment where Superman breaks Doomsday’s bone protrusions, the somber scene of Ma and Pa Kent watching their son battle in Metropolis, and many more. That lineup includes the now-famous final moments of Superman’s life as Lois holds him in her arms, as well as the final scene of Superman’s life (at least before he came back to life).

These prices range from $5700 to $413,111, with that top amount being the current bid of the Dan Jurgens-drawn original cover for The Death of Superman. The auctions for all of these Death of Superman pages have 15 days remaining, so if you want to add an iconic piece of Superman lore to your collection, this is a great opportunity to do so.

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