The 10 Most Powerful Versions of Ultron, Ranked

Ultron has rebuilt himself several times over his history in Marvel Comics, and considering that there is an Ultron-15, it should tell fans everything they should know about the AI villain. Hank Pym created the original as a protective AI to ensure the world would have something to protect it, rather than the Avengers being forced to put their lives on the line time and time again. However, what he never expected was for the “workable robot” to call him “daddy” and develop a personality of its own. After this, Ultron decided Earth would be better without humans threatening to destroy it every step of the way, and he became one of the Avengers’ most persistent villains.

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From his origin to the current Doom 2099: Rage of Doom storyline, where Doctor Doom brought Ultron back, here is a look at the most powerful versions of Ultron in Marvel Comics.

10) Ultron-1 / Ultron-Prime

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Ultron-1 was the original prototype that Hank Pym built, shown mostly in flashbacks. This version of Ultron was modeled on Pym’s brain patterns via his experiments on the dormant Dragon Man. However, while Pym thought it would help lead to synthetic life, he never expected it to come to life and call him “daddy.” This version was as dangerous as any, as his hatred of Pym for rejecting him led him to start to rebuild himself over and over until he reached near perfection. It ranks at the bottom because the original design didn’t include adamantium, vibranium, and most of the cosmic upgrades that later versions acquired.

9) Ultron-5

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The first Ultron that was ever seen in Marvel Comics debuted in Avengers #54 (1968) by Roy Thomas and John Buscema. He first debuted as the Crimson Cowl, a villain leading the Masters of Evil (Black Knight, Klaw, Melter, Radioactive Man, and Whirlwind). It was the next issue that he revealed his true identity and nature, and he proved his power from the start when he withstood a full-impact blast by Klaw. After this battle saw Ultron fall short, he set out to improve himself again, immediately upgrading himself into Ultron-6 in Avengers #66 (1969).

8) Doom 2099 Ultron (Rage of Doom)

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The Ultron from 2099 could rise up this list dramatically the more that he is shown, but as the newest version, there is no telling if it is Ultron or Doctor Doom who really holds the power in the new Doom 2099 series. Ultron debuted in the one-shot, Doom 2099: Rage of Doom, when Doom’s doombots found Ultron’s head and brought it back. It was a trick because the doombots wanted freedom from their master, and they reactivated Ultron. This ended with Doom escaping into the timestream, and Ultron was only shown as an aggressor, but was unable to stop Doom’s escape. He should rise up the list if he does anything impressive when Doom returns to fight, but for now, he is just an interesting concept.

7) Ultron-6

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Ultron-6 has the advantage of being the first Ultron with an adamantium body, making him nearly indestructible. He showed up for the first time in Avengers #66-68 (1969) by Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith. In fact, this was the first time adamantium showed up in Marvel Comics, predating Wolverine’s skeleton by years. Thor even admitted he couldn’t break Ultron’s body. This was also the Ultron who used Vision to rebuild his body, deepening the bond between the two characters. The only way the Avengers could beat this Ultron variant was by tricking him into breaking down his own adamantium.

6) Ultron-15

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Ultron-15 was the Ultron that began to change everything about the AI, and this was what led to the “Ultron Unlimited” version. After changing his appearance drastically with Ultron-14, he went back to the basics here, but he began to develop a weird personality. Ultron began to experience human emotions, and even attended a jazz festival before he started to develop the tendency to start drinking. He even began to protect Vision, whom he considered his son, and he began a battle with the Tabula Rasa. This was a powerful, heroic version of Ultron, and he defeated Tabula Rasa on his own before Vision took him on a journey of discovery. Sadly, he eventually snapped out of his cyber-drunkenness and turned evil again, leading to “Ultron Unlimited.”

5) Ultron-12

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Ultron first showed his heroic side as Ultron-12, also known as Mark Twelve. This was the first time that Ultron tried to atone for his criminal past, and he started by turning on the Lethal Legion and helping stop them before attempting to reconcile with Hank Pym. This was also when it was shown that every variant of Ultron had separate personalities, although they all existed within the same shared mind, which made him unstable. This version of Ultron was extremely powerful. The only reason that he fell was that he mutilated himself to destroy the previous personalities from his system. This was the only “superhero” version of Ultron.

4) Ultron the Conqueror (Ultron Unlimited)

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Ultron Unlimited is one of the best Ultron stories in Marvel Comics, taking place in Avengers Vol. 3 #19-22 (1999) by Kurt Busiek and George Pérez. In this story, Ultron took control of an entire country called Slorenia and exterminated its entire population. He then built an entire army of Ultrons based on past versions of himself and set out on his plans to start his own civilization by killing all humans and replacing them with Ultrons. This was one of the most important Ultron storylines, and it took the Avengers using Antarctic vibranium to finally overwhelm Ultron and stop this reign of terror. This was the story that primarily influenced the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

3) Ultron Pym (Rage of Ultron)

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Avengers: Rage of Ultron was a 2015 original graphic novel, and it took Ultron into space. In this story, Ultron turned Thanos’s birthplace, Titan, into a large robotic body called Planet Ultron. Hank Pym led the Avengers to confront Ultron and try to talk him down after Starfox warned the team of the dangers that Planet Ultron posed. This ended with one of the most shocking moments in Marvel Comics history as Pym and Ultron merged into one single fused entity known as Ultron Pym, which included Pym’s scientific brilliance and Ultron’s ambition, making it an extremely dangerous villain.

2) Phalanx-Ultron (Annihilation Conquest)

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The Phalanx-Ultron was the main antagonist in the Annihilation: Conquest crossover series. After Annihilus served as the main villain in Annihilation, it was Ultron who was the main villain here, working alongside the Phalanx, the techno-organic alien collective. This started when the Phalanx attacked the Kree Empire, which was weakened after the Annihilation Wave, and when it showed Ultron was leading the attack, it forced all the cosmic heroes to band together once again. This Ultron even took over Adam Warlock’s body at one point. This is the closest that Ultron has ever come to ruling a galactic empire.

1) Ultron Forever (The Future Conqueror)

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The Ultron in Battleworld during Secret Wars had his own land to rule over, and this version came from an Ultron from the future who got what he always wanted. Avengers: Ultron Forever (2015) is a three-part series by Al Ewing and Alan Davis, and it is set 500 years in the future, where Ultron has won, and all remaining humans are enslaved by the Ultron Singularity. This version of Ultron has eaten an entire future of the Marvel cosmos and was the closest anyone came to reaching Galactus-levels of power. Since this Ultron had absorbed planets, stars, and galaxies, there wasn’t a larger-scale Ultron in Marvel Comics history.

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