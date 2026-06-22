Batman Family #1 Set the Stage for Comics’ Greatest Romance and Team

We’ve recently launched a comic book vending machine (check it out here), giving our readers a new way to grow their personal collections and discover new favorites. Every comic is sourced from a local shop, and today we’re looking at the start of one of Batman’s most important but underrated series: Batman Family #1 — the origin of the Batgirl-Robin team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman has a strange reputation. On the one hand, the general public sees him as a loner. On the other hand, he has the greatest and largest supporting cast of heroes in comics. The Batman Family is the ever-evolving group of heroes that circle Batman, all connected to or inspired by him in some capacity. They work alongside the Dark Knight to defend Gotham City and beyond. Nowadays, the Bat-Family has become one of the biggest, most important parts of Batman’s mythos. The younger heroes bring out Batman’s softer, happier side, showing him the positive impact he’s had on the world. The heroes never actually call themselves the Bat-Family in-universe, leading many to think the term was fan-made. However, it was actually DC itself that first used it.

Batman Family #1 was the issue that officially gave the team their name. This first issue’s main story was “The Invader From Hell,” written by Elliot S. Maggin and pencilled and inked by Mike Grell. It focused on Robin and Batgirl’s first major team-up. Congresswoman Barbara Gordon had college student Dick Grayson be her assistant for a speech about the USA’s bicentennial celebration, only for the ghost of Benedict Arnold and a literal demon to wreak havoc. Only their heroic souls saved the day, and it even planted the seeds for their eventual romance. This giant comic also featured reprints from Batman (1940) #28, Batman #186, and Detective Comics #400, which includes the first appearance of Man-Bat.

Solidifying a Broad Concept into an Awesome Reality

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This comic did more than give the Batman Family their name. In some sense, the Bat-Family had been around for decades, but it only existed in unconnected, disparate issues that were the exception rather than the norm. This book brought these characters together with the sole purpose of uniting this cast of characters that fans were already demanding work more closely. All of Batman’s allies but Robin and Alfred were always on the outside. They helped when they needed to, but that was infrequent to avoid taking away from Batman, who was always the star of his own comics.

This issue gave writers a new space to play with the extended Batman cast and have them work together without taking away from the Dark Knight. It let them develop relationships and dynamics and remind fans of older, great stories that starred heroes who couldn’t hold their own book, like Alfred-led stories. This book set the precedent that fans wanted these characters to interact constantly, and that DC could develop them like a real family. This let the group solidify into a true team instead of just loosely connected characters, and set the stage for what the Bat-Family would one day become.

Of course, this particular issue also gave us the first time that Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon worked together without it revolving around Batman. It proved to be the first of many. The slightly older Batgirl and adult but still young Robin bounced off each other perfectly, with Batgirl’s professionalism enhancing Robin’s fun-loving attitude. This established the flirty dynamic that defined most of their early years. Heck, it even featured their first kiss. Today, Dick and Babs are a beloved, lasting relationship, and it all started here. Originally, Babs was more interested in Batman, so this pivot literally changed her character’s future beyond compare. There’s no doubt that Babs, and even Gordon, are younger than they were originally solely because of this.

Batman Family #1 Created Comics’ Greatest Unit, and It Could Be Yours

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The modern Bat-Family practically has its own fandom within the greater Batman sphere. Yet, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Bat-Family stan, a Babs and Dick shipper, or a Batman historian, because this issue has something to offer every fan of the Dark Knight. And thanks to the new ComicBook Vending Machine, you could very well add this iconic issue to your collection. Just like the Batman Family had to start somewhere, your collection of their exploits could start right here, right now.

We sincerely hope you’ll give the Vending Machine a spin – and wish you luck in your pulls.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!