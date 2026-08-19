Original Xbox Console Getting New 3,500 Piece Brick Shop Model, But Its Price Is Steep

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Xbox console releasing, Xbox is teaming up with Mattel to release a new full-scale model of the hardware in brick form. Coming by way of Mattel’s Brick Shop brand, a buildable replica of the Xbox is the latest product amongst an extensive line tied to the console that is releasing in the coming months to honor its quarter-century milestone. And while longtime Xbox fans will surely want to snag this Brick Shop toy for themselves, it’s not going to be cheap.

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Set to release on October 1st, the Brick Shop Xbox set is going to contain 3,509 pieces in total. In addition to featuring the Xbox console itself, the set will also come with a buildable version of the Duke, which is the hardware’s original controller. Both the console and controller will be 1:1 scale versions of the actual hardware, and will be able to be linked to one another upon completion. The Duke controller will also have pressable buttons, making it all the more realistic.

While the Xbox controller and console look cool enough on their own, Mattel is taking this Brick Shop replica one step further by embedding a trio of dioramas within the hardware. Specifically, three sets that feaure famous moments from the games Halo, Psychonauts, and The Elder Scolls III: Morrowind will be able to be built and placed within the Xbox. These games represent three of the biggest exclusives that the Xbox had throughout its lifespan, which is surely why they were chosen to be represented in this build. The dioramas also feature lights and sounds, which further enhances their novelty.

Wanna build gaming history? 🎮



Get your hands on the Original XBOX Console Collector Building Set from Mattel Brick Shop: https://t.co/LoL6GTj5xm pic.twitter.com/kcBnKNGADU — XBOX (@XBOX) August 19, 2026

Per usual with buildable models like this, the cost for this Xbox Brick Shop set is going to be pretty pricey. The kit is set to retail for $329.99 in total, which means it’s actually more expensive than the Xbox itself was when it debuted in 2001. While this cost might dissuade some from picking up the Xbox Brick Shop set once it arrives, its price-per-piece is actually quite reasonable, and is better than many other buildable models of similar size that have been released by competitors.

Speaking of which, those in the market for more brick-based retro consoles should soon have even more options to choose from. Recent reports have suggested that LEGO is preparing to release a new set based on the original PlayStation (PS1), with its arrival claimed to be happening in October. Although this product has yet to be shown off, its launch in proximity to this Brick Shop Xbox would represent a new, albeit very different, way in which Xbox and PlayStation would now be able to compete with one another.