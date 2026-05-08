New Masters of the Universe Footage Reveals Best Look Yet at He-Man’s Transformation (And His Fight With Skeletor)

Masters of the Universe has revealed some critical details about what led to Prince Adam’s departure from Eternia, and . Even with those looks, , which is why we’re excited to see a new collection of footage that not only shows how Prince Adam got to Earth, but also an up-close look at his He-Man transformation, and even more of his battle with Skeletor and his Skel-Knights. You can watch the new footage below.

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Amazon MGM Studios has revealed a new Masters of the Universe featurette titled Who Is He-Man?, and it gives us more insight into Prince Adam’s youth in Eternia. We see Man-At-Arms talking to King Randor as Adam trains, and then we move to Skeletor’s invasion. While we’ve seen Adam running alongside Queen Marlena before, here we actually see Prince Adam find the Power Sword and then take it with him through a portal to Earth.

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Image courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The other big focus of the trailer is on He-Man’s clash with Skeletor and his forces. We see a transformed He-Man singlehandedly overpowering a group of Skel-Knights and knocking all of them off their feet. There’s also several new pieces of footage that showcase Adam’s transformation into He-Man, including the iconic chest emblem. Last but certainly not least, we see more of He-Man’s battle with Skeletor, and while these are brief, it has only made us more excited to see the entire one-on-one battle.

Seeing how powerful He-Man is upon his return, it’s interesting that this is evidently only a portion of his power. Skeletor indicates as much when he tells He-Man, “You have the power, but you are too scared to use it”. Does this mean we’ll see an even more powerful version of He-Man at some point during the film?

A previous piece of artwork did tease that we might see a more powerful version of Skeletor, as he can be seen holding the Power Sword. What isn’t clear is when that takes place, as Prince Adam returns to Eternia with the sword, but seems to lose it after an initial confrontation with Skeletor after he’s captured and put in a cell with the other heroes.

Then he has it when he’s battling Skeletor’s forces, but it’s not known if this is before or after he’s captured, and at no point in the footage have we seen Skeletor wield it. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see when the movie finally releases.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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