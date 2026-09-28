2026 McDonald’s Pokemon Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

If there’s one thing we know about McDonald’s in the modern age, it’s that the fast food giant loves a solid pop-culture partnership. Hot off the Hello Kitty x Godzilla toys, McDonald’s is now eyeing the return of Pokemon cards in its 2026 Happy Meal lineup. You can expect everyone’s favorite pocket monster cards to slide into Happy Meal boxes later this Fall.

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Like past Pokemon TCG promotions, collectors will be able to nab four-card booster packs. This time, however, McDonald’s is offering a range of 15 possible cards that can appear in these booster packs. With the recent 2026 Pokemon World Championship and the general fan fervor for all things Pokemon, this upcoming promotion will assuredly contribute to the TCG franchise’s ongoing momentum.

When to Expect the McDonald’s Pokemon Happy Meals

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Fans can expect the cards to be available in Happy Meals starting on Thursday, November 5th. This promotion will run for just over a month, finishing on December 9th (or as long as supplies last). Customers will get one booster pack of four cards in each Happy Meal purchased during this timeframe.

As many are likely aware, however, popular items don’t always last the full promotional period at participating locations. So, if you intend to track down these 15 promotional cards for your collection, set a calendar reminder. Depending on where you live and how dense the Pokemon fan population is near you could determine just how quickly your locations run through their supplies.

What Cards Can You Anticipate in the Upcoming McDonald’s Promotion?

As of right now, we don’t know specific cards that will be available in the 15-card promotion. However, thanks to Pokébeach, which reported on this promotion, we do know that six cards will feature the confetti holofoil treatment fans have become familiar with in McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promotions.

As for what characters, prior Pokemon promotions at McDonald’s have generally skewed toward the most well-known and popular characters.

To get an idea of what we might expect, here is the full list of the 2025 edition cards:

Charizard #001: Charizard – Normal

Pikachu #002: Pikachu – Holographic

Miraidon #003: Miraidon – Holographic

Jigglypuff #004: Jigglypuff – Normal

Hatenna #005: Hatenna – Normal

Dragapult #006: Dragapult – Normal

Quagsire #007: Quagsire – Normal

Koraidon #008: Koraidon – Holographic

Umbreon #009: Umbreon – Normal

Hydreigon #010: Hydreigon – Holographic

Roaring Moon #011: Roaring Moon – Holographic

Dragonite #012: Dragonite – Holographic

Eevee #013: Eevee – Normal

Rayquaza #014: Rayquaza – Normal

Drampa #015: Drampa – Holographic

Each pack will contain four cards, with one of these cards being a holofoil. The other three will be non-holofoil editions. If you’re lucky, six Happy Meals will land you all 6 holofoil cards. But those odds are slim.

As for the kind of prices that collectors might be able to see on a full set, the 2025 edition card sets aren’t worth anywhere near standard TCG cards (not to mention highly sought-after Pokemon grail cards). A full set of last year’s cards generally fetch around $40 and there isn’t a lot of reason to suspect that the 2026 set will be significantly more on secondary markets.

Still, fans will likely be chomping at the bit to snag these cards for their collection. Happy hunting!