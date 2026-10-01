This G.I. Joe Helicopter Gave Us Our First Hint Of The Iconic Defiant Space Shuttle

Hasbro’s G.I. Joe line stands amongst the most iconic toy lines of all time, giving us so many unique action figures, each with a range of varying accessories. Just when you got tired of the formula, the manufacturer changed something up, adding a new twist to the line. The most impressive thing is that it has been doing this since the 1980s, and also smartly captured a massive portion of the toy market by expanding into vehicles and play sets as well. This gave us the iconic Sky Striker jet, the intimidating U.S.S. Flagg, and the Tomahawk combat chopper. These beloved action figures and vehicles have become sought after collector’s items now, especially the ones made in the ’80s.

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Speaking of which, an AFA Q80 version of the Tomahawk is currently up for auction at Heritage, racking up a $875 bid price. While the item itself and its condition definitely warrant that price, the special thing about it is the little sticker on the packaging. This sticker promoted Operation Space Station, which was a booklet featuring a short comic along with a puzzle contest. It acted as promotional material for what would become G.I. Joe’s most ambitious and largest playset, The Defiant. This massive mobile space vehicle launch complex was the crème de la crème of the G.I. Joe line, not just due to its size, but also because of its many intricate features. While it created a massive buzz when it was revealed, Hasbro teased the toy for quite a while, and the sticker on the packaging of the Tomahawk was our first hint.

This Vintage G.I. Joe Tomahawk Helicopter Is Special Because Of A Tiny Sticker

Coming back to the item itself, the Tomahawk is one of the largest aerial vehicles in the G.I. Joe line, with two top rotors and plenty of space to transport an entire squad. As someone who had this toy as a kid, I remember thinking the coolest part about it was that it wasn’t just a transport chopper, but had enough firepower to take down a Cobra installation without ever needing boots on the ground. It also came with a winch that helped in reenacting the awesome stealth infiltration scenes from movies that I was totally not supposed to watch as a kid. Either that, or I would just hang Roadblock at the end of the line with his heavy machine gun.

A quick scan through eBay reveals that sealed versions of the Tomahawk go for around $300 to $400. This particular one has clearly crossed that valuation, likely due to its high grade as well as the Operation Space Station sticker. Yes, the chopper itself is awesome, but that sticker was the first sign that Hasbro was about to do something truly special with the G.I. Joe line. In fact, it might currently be harder to find this sticker than an actual model of The Defiant. Regardless of that, though, the Tomahawk itself is one of the most versatile vehicles in the G.I. Joe line, and is well worth the current going price, in my opinion. Any fan would love to add or reintroduce it to their collection.