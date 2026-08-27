Every Pokemon Freebie for the 2026 Pokemon World Championships & How to Get Them

In just a few days, the 2026 Pokemon World Championships and Pokemon XP fan convention will finally arrive. The competition and convention take place simultaneously in San Francisco from August 28th to August 30th. Even if you aren’t one of the lucky people attending in person this year, there’s still good reason for Pokemon fans to pay attention to Worlds. As is tradition, The Pokemon Company is sharing all kinds of freebies for fans to collect. There’s something to claim for fans of just about every current Pokemon game, from Pokemon Go to Pokemon Pokopia. It can be a lot to keep up with. So, I’m here to break down every Pokemon freebie you can claim, plus how to get them.

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The majority of this year’s freebies will be available via the Pokemon Twitch livestream and participating Twitch co-streams throughout the 2026 Pokemon World Championships and Pokemon XP. Some will be available as redeemable codes shared during the broadcast, while others will only be distributed as Twitch Drops. If you want to snag some of those Twitch drops, be sure you’ve got your Twitch account connected to your Pokemon Trainer account so you can easily claim the rewards. Here’s everything you need to know to snag all the digital freebies available for Pokemon games during Worlds.

Pokemon Champions Freebies

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This is a big year for Pokemon Champions, which is making its debut at the 2026 Pokemon World Championships. Naturally, that means that players will have some special in-game items to claim. During the 2026 Pokemon World Championships, a Pokemon Champions code will be revealed on the livestream. That means it will drop sometime between August 28th and August 30th, so stay tuned.

The code will let players claim a 2026 Worlds Shirt and Hat combo for their avatar, featuring the royal Pikachu design from this year’s championship. Because this is a code, not a drop, you shouldn’t need to be watching on Twitch or have a connected Twitch account to claim. Once the code is revealed, simply enter it in Pokemon Champions to redeem.

In addition to the avatar items, Pokemon Champions will also have some Twitch drops. These are exclusive to Twitch, and you will need to link your account in order to claim them. The Champions Twitch Drops this year are as follows:

August 28th: Watch for 30 minutes to claim 50 Quick Coupons

August 29th: Watch for 30 minutes to claim 5 Teammate Tickets

August 30th: Watch for 30 minutes to claim 5 Training Tickets

August 28th-30th: Watch for a total of 60 minutes to claim a 2026 Worlds Incineroar

If you’re actively playing Pokemon Champions, these Twitch Drop freebies will definitely come in handy. But if you have another preferred Pokemon game of choice, there’s probably something in store for you, too.

Pokemon TCG Live Freebies

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If you play Pokemon TCG Live, you’ve got a handful of freebies to claim. The full lineup for this game is distributed via Twitch drops, with different offerings depending on what you’re watching. Here are the available freebies and how to claim them:

6 Mega Evolution – Pitch Black Booster Packs: Watch Pokemon Worlds or Pokemon XP stream for 30 Minutes

Watch Pokemon Worlds or Pokemon XP stream for 30 Minutes Mega Zeraora ex Playset featuring 2 SIRs and 2 Double Rares: Watch a Worlds stream for 45 minutes

Watch a Worlds stream for 45 minutes 2026 Worlds Crate with Pikachu-themed deck box, card sleeves, coin, avatar jacket, and more : Watch a Worlds stream for 60 minutes

: Watch a Worlds stream for 60 minutes 6 Mega Evolution – Pitch Black Booster Packs and Build & Battle Event Token: Watch the Pokemon TCG Pokemon XP Panel for 30 minutes

If you need to get your hands on some Pitch Black to mix up your strategy in the virtual TCG space, these Twitch drops will definitely be useful.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Worlds Freebies

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If you’re more of a Pokemon TCG Pocket person, there’s a free Twitch Drop for you, too. If you tune into the Pokemon TCG Pocket panel at Pokemon XP or watch the Pokemon TCG Worlds Twitch stream, you’ll earn 24 Pack Hourglasses. That will certainly be helpful so soon after the August 26th drop of Team Rocket’s Ambition.

Pokemon Go Freebies

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Of course, it’s not a Pokemon freebie lineup without Pokemon Go. During the 2026 Worlds livestream, a special code will be revealed for a green 2026 Worlds Tee. This avatar item features the royal Pikachu from Worlds, and will be available without the need to link your account to Twitch. If you do have a linked Twitch account, though, there’s more to claim via Twitch Drops. During the Pokemon Worlds & Pokemon XP stream, you can claim the following Twitch Drops for Pokemon Go:

Team Building: Great League Bonus Timed Research featuring Lickitung, Paldean Wooper, and Totodile encounters : Watch a Worlds stream for 30 minutes

: Watch a Worlds stream for 30 minutes 2025 World Champion’s Timed Research featuring Beelzeboy’s Tinkaton, Elite Charged TM, and more: Watch Worlds stream for 60 minutes

Watch Worlds stream for 60 minutes Timed Research for Pokemon XP costumed Pikachu encounter: Watch the Pokemon Go 10th anniversary panel at Pokemon XP for 30 minutes

The costumed Pikachu will also be appearing during the 2026 Pokemon World Championships event in Pokemon Go, which runs through 8 PM ET on August 30th. You can encounter it in One-Star Raids throughout the event period and yes, it can be Shiny right from the start.

Pokemon Unite Freebies

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This is also a big year for Pokemon Unite, as this will be the last year that the game is featured at the World Championships. If you’re still enjoying the MOBA, you can snag some freebies by tuning in to the last-ever Pokemon Unite World Championship stream. Here are the Twitch Drops on offer:

Exclusive Logo Sticker : Watch a Worlds stream for 15 minutes

: Watch a Worlds stream for 15 minutes Exclusive License Art : Watch a Worlds stream for 30 minutes

: Watch a Worlds stream for 30 minutes 2025 World Champions’ Unite License Selection Box featuring Leafeon, Inteleon, Psyduck, Crustle, and Zacian: Watch a Worlds stream for 45 minutes

Pokemon Pokopia Freebies

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

We’re not getting any Twitch drops for Pokemon Pokopia, or any specific Mystery Gift codes. However, we are getting a special new official Cloud Island! The code to visit a new Cloud Island inspired by Pokemon XP and Pokemon Worlds will be revealed on Friday during the Pokemon XP kickoff stream. No Twitch connection required here, as you just need the code to visit the Cloud Island. You’ll also need to find out where you put your Mysterious Goggles, because that’s how you enter the code to visit a Cloud Island.

Once there, you can get some decoration inspiration. You can also snap photos of any items you like, so you can recreate them using the Item Printer in Pokopia. So while it’s not quite a traditional freebie, the Cloud Island code could help you snag some hard-to-find in-game items.

Finally, if you prefer physical freebies, don’t forget to head to your local Best Buy, GameStop, or Hot Topic for the 2026 World Championships Pikachu promo card. You can also get a free commemorative coin by shopping online at The Pokemon Center. In all, it’s a big week for Pokemon freebies and for the Pokemon competitive community.