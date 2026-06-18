ComicBook.com Vending Machine Legendary Comic Tier is Live!

The ComicBook.com Vending Machine just received a major upgrade – as we’ve officially launched our Legendary comic book tier. The new tier is focused on high-end first editions, first appearances, and historically significant issues. We’ve spent the last month securing some of the biggest and coolest graded comics we could find at local stores, including Tales of Suspense #39 (Iron Man’s first appearance) and Batman #121 (the origin story of Mr. Zero aka Mr. Freeze) among others. We’ve got DC’s first multiversal story, multiple copies of an iconic Wolverine vs. Hulk showdown as well as surprisingly valuable movies spin-offs – including retconned Aliens story starring a grown-up Newt.

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It’s been an exciting month with the ComicBook.com Vending Machine – and we’ve been busy improving every facet of the machine: adding payment options, making it easier to ship your comics, and now the addition of our premium Legendary tier. We’ve also restocked every single pricing tier with new books – including my personal favorite: a first appearance of Black Cat (The Amazing Spider-Man #194) signed by comic book legends Marv Wolfman and Al Milgrom.

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When we first began developing the Vending Machine, it was always our goal to create opportunities for collectors of all levels to participate. The Starter tier provides a fun way to discover news comics, snag some awesome artwork, and have a chance at notable books. Meanwhile, the Standard tier provided access to a robust collection of graded comics and some seriously valuable issues. The Legendary tier is a higher price point – but is packed with mega-valuable comic book history grails.

To name a few:

1963 Tales of Suspense #39 – Iron Man origin and first appearance

1961 The Amazing Spider-Man #1 – First issue of Spider-Man’s solo series

1962 Journey Into Mystery #83 – Thor first origin and first appearance

1961 The Flash #123 – Introduced the DC Multiverse as Silver Age Flash (Barry Allen) crossed-over with Golden Age Flash (Jay Garrick)

1964 Avengers #8 – The first appearance of Kang the Conqueror

1964 The Amazing Spider-Man – The first appearance of Green Goblin (Norman Osborne)

1974 The Incredible Hulk #181 – The first appearance of Wolverine

The Legendary tier isn’t just Marvel and DC franchises either and includes additional high-profile comic issues from the 1977 Star Wars comic adaptation series, the 1988 Aliens sequel (later retconned by Alien 3) story, as well as more modern franchises, such as The Walking Dead, Invincible – along with first appearances of Silver Surfer, Galactus, Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, and even Daredevil.

As mentioned, in addition to launching the Legendary tier itself, we’ve also restocked our Starter and Standard tiers with hundreds of new comic books. As it turns out, our Vending Machine users are deciding to keep and ship a lot of the comics they acquire – meaning we’ve been kept very busy ensuring that every pull results in something cool. As previously mentioned, everything in the machine is a recommendation from a member of our staff – whether that’s a $25 comic with awesome artwork (I personally pulled a 1976 Avengers #147 that I shipped because I love the cover) or a $5,000+ piece of comic book history.

Starting with the launch of the Legendary tier, we’ll be profiling a new book in the machine every single day on the site – explaining what made it cool, why it’s notable, or the personal connection a member of our staff has to a favorite of their own collection.

You can read some of our previous vending machine grail articles below:

Lastly, every pull on the machine supports local comic book shops – as we source everything in the vending machine from local and independent retailers. Every shop we visit is also featured in our ongoing Comic Book Shop Talk series where we interview each owner and discuss what makes their shop so special.

You can see our latest shopping spree below (where we visited Epikos in Chattanooga, Georgia):

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Retailers who are interested in having us come by for a spree, or customers who want to recommend their local shop for a visit, are encouraged to contact us at [email protected].

This isn’t the only upgrade coming to the Vending Machine this month – as we’re also in the process of launching a peer-to-peer marketplace where users can set their own prices for items in their collection and sell directly to each other. Of course, users will still have the option to sell back to the machine for the first 24-hours if they choose. We’ll be offering more details on the marketplace very soon!