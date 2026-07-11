Original Space Rangers Art That Got A Legendary Artist Fired From Planet Comics Just Sold At An Auction

Not everyone becomes a legend overnight. Even the biggest sports stars and richest businessmen have come face to face with failure. The iconic Stan Lee almost walked away from comics in 1961, at age 39, before creating The Fantastic Four, and we all know how that eventually turned out. Rejection is, unfortunately, a big part of life. You’ve just got to pick yourself up and learn from your mistakes. That’s exactly what legendary fantasy artist Frank Frazetta did after he faced rejection.
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Before becoming the ‘godfather of fantasy art,’ Frazetta worked as an artist at Planet Comics, where he was offered a six-page tryout for 1947’s Space Rangers. Unfortunately, the editor at the time didn’t quite like what Frazetta delivered, and eventually gave the issue to artist Frank Doyle. Shortly after, Frazetta was let go by Planet Comics entirely. Of course, the story doesn’t end there; Frazetta’s sci-fi fantasy art eventually became globally renowned, making him one of the most talented comic artists of his generation. But what ever happened to that rejected tryout?
Frank Frazetta’s Rejected Space Rangers Tryout Artwork Sold For $5,250 At An Auction
Heritage Auctions managed to acquire this original artwork, featuring seven panels of Flint Baker from the Space Rangers attempting to escape from his Venusian captors, and it sold for $5,250. I can’t really say why exactly the editor didn’t like it, but it seems he felt Frazetta’s art style was too different and that he wasn’t ready for his own comic yet. We all know what happened after that; Frazetta went on to create artwork for paperback novels like Robert E. Howard’s Conan the Barbarian, among others.
Taking a look at the tryout artwork, it looks completely different from the art style Frazetta became popular for. His later work was known for its realism, use of colors, well-defined human physiology, and, well, lots of nudity. In contrast, the Space Rangers artwork looks almost like a caricature. The Venusians look funny, rather than scary, and Flint Baker’s body lacked any definition. However, if you take a closer look at his face, you can see a semblance of the art style Frazetta later adopted.
It just goes to show that he not only learned from his mistakes, but also adapted his earlier art style into what he eventually became famous around the world for. This original artwork isn’t just a rejected comic book tryout, but a crucial stepping stone in the journey of one of the industry’s greatest ever artists. It’s a reminder that it’s not our failures that define us, but what we do after failing.
What’s your favourite piece of Frank Frazetta artwork? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!
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Star wars needs to break away from the Skywalker story, or anything related to a story any fan would “expect” to see in a movie. There are SO many options to choose from, even if you consider the Disney focus on creating a new multi-decade fan base, and stop dividing the most solid/loyal global fanbase. I feel Disney may have recognized the error that was made when solidly established EU lore suddenly “didn’t exist”. This did not make the Skywalker story those choose to tell more successful. It did the opposite. And the Star Wars franchise has, thus far, still not recovered.
With this in mind I would choose a story that, arguably, could relate to that issue. The Yuzung Vong for example, and yes I realize the irony there as it relates to Skywalkers, would be an amazing choice. Skywalkers could be completely left out of said story, the war encompassed an entire era of time. It also deals with Jedi coming to terms with situations where their ability to wield the force is entirely negated. In my humble opinion it’s some of the best EU storytelling that’s been done to date. And all of it was wiped from canon simply so Chewbacca could make an appearance in a couple of movies, for a couple of minutes, and have virtually zero actual impact on the story. I think that, not only could it help repair damage that has been done to the fan base, but if done well it could completely excite an entire new generation of fans.
Yep, one more for Starfighter.
I didn’t dislike Mandalorian & Grogu. It’s a nice, harmless adventure. But time and money are limited resources, and I would NEVER recommend people watch it in theaters.