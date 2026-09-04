LEGO Godzilla Set Leaks With First Details (And It’s Going to Be Huge)

A new LEGO set tied to the famed monster Godzilla has leaked prior to its official announcement. In the months ahead, LEGO already has quite a busy slate of prominent new sets that it will be releasing. Between collaborations with PlayStation, Star Wars, and Marvel for the upcoming launch of Avengers: Doomsday, there won’t be a lack of high-profile LEGO products for fans to pick up to close out 2026. As if this slate wasn’t packed enough as it is, though, a new LEGO Godzilla model is now said to be rolling out right in time for the holiday season.

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Coming by way of @Carterbricks04, new information on this LEGO Godzilla set has come about. While the set was first reported a few months back to be in the works, specific details on what it would include weren’t provided. Now, based on the latest leaks, it’s said that the Godzilla set will include a whopping 5,360 pieces in total. As for its launch, it’s claimed to be arriving at some point in November 2026, with a price point expected to be at €400. For those in the United States, it’s expected that this cost will translate to roughly $600, if not more.

Perhaps the biggest question with this upcoming Godzilla LEGO set is tied to the version of the King of the Monsters that it will be based on. Since debuting back in 1954, Godzilla’s look has changed a ton over the years. While Toho itself has overhauled Godzilla’s appearance countless times in its own movies, the kaiju has also boasted plenty of other unique looks in the American films that he has appeared in.

That being said, there’s a decent chance that this new LEGO model will resemble Godzilla’s look in the upcoming Godzilla Minus Zero. Not only is Minus Zero set to be the latest Godzilla movie to hit theaters, but the timing of the arrival of this LEGO set also happens to line up with Minus Zero, with both arriving in November. Considering just how gargantuan Godzilla is going to be in Minus Zero, which is far larger than his look in Minus One, this helps further validate the need for this set to come in at over 5,000 pieces.

Currently, LEGO has yet to confirm that this Godzilla model even exists, nor has it validated any of the information that has leaked. That being said, LEGO typically reveals larger sets like this a bit further in advance of their release dates. As a result, we should hear more about this Godzilla model at some point in October, at which pre-orders for it should go live soon after.