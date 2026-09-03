LEGO PS1 Console Officially Revealed With First Trailer and Imminent Release Date

After weeks of speculation and rumors, PlayStation and LEGO have today officially announced the new set based on the original PS1 console. In recent years, LEGO has released a handful of products based on old-school video game platforms. Most of these sets have been tied to Nintendo and have resulted in LEGO versions of the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and the original Game Boy coming about. Now, LEGO is looking to expand its releases in this area, this time by collaborating with PlayStation.

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Appearing during today’s new PlayStation State of Play broadcast, the first official look at the LEGO PS1 was shared. The set, which launches next month on October 4th (or October 1st for LEGO Insiders), is nearly a 1:1 scale model of the original PS1. In addition to including the console itself, it also comes with a brickified version of the first PlayStation controller. Not only does the lid of the LEGO PS1 open in a manner similar to the hardware, but it also includes dioramas that feature moments from Ape Escape and Gran Turismo that emerge from the sides of the set.

You can get a look at all of these features of the LEGO PS1 for yourself in the trailer here:

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Perhaps the only disappointment with the set is its price, which is a bit higher than past reports indicated. In total, the LEGO PS1 will sell for $180 and will include 1,911 pieces. Although the model is pushing nearly $200, it’s worth noting that this is still a pretty fantastic price-per-piece, especially when compared to other LEGO sets that have been released over the past year.

In addition, it should be mentioned that past reports of the LEGO PS1 also including a free Astro Bot set are now known to be false. Prior to this set being unveiled, leaks suggested that LEGO could be running a limited-time promotion that would allow those who purchased the PS1 directly from the toy manufacturer to also get a LEGO Astro Bot playset. Now, it’s known that this won’t be happening, but it doesn’t mean that a LEGO Astro Bot set is never going to come about. Instead, LEGO could just be looking to release it as a separate product at a later date.

On paper, October is now looking like one of the biggest months of 2026 for LEGO. Outside of this upcoming PlayStation set, LEGO will also be releasing an $800 model of the Executor Star Destroyer from Star Wars. This set will end up being the longest one that LEGO has ever released in the brand’s history, and will also be one of the five biggest products in terms of piece count to ever come about in the company’s Star Wars line.