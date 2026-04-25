Legendary $200k-Valued Pokemon Card is on Sale (& It’s Going to Break the Record)

When it comes to high-value trading cards, it’s hard to beat the Pokemon TCG. The brand’s notoriety and long history of rare, hard-to-find cards make Pokemon one of the most coveted IPs in the collectibles space. And while there are plenty of Pokemon items to collect, few fetch as high a price as some of the rarest Pokemon cards released. One such rare card is up for sale during Goldin’s Spring TCG & Manga Elite Auction, and it’s almost definitely going to make a record-breaking sale.

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The card in question is a 1998 Japanese Promo Bronze 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu. Like any Trophy Pikachu promo card, this is an exceptionally rare find, with only a few printed for the winners of Pokemon tournaments each year. The one featured in this auction is extra special, as it’s a certified PSA 10. In fact, it is currently the only PSA 10 version of this card. And that means it’s likely to surpass prior sales for this rare Pikachu Trophy Card.

PSA 10 1998 Japanese Promo 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu Preps to Smash Record in New Auction

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

Goldin’s 2026 Spring TCG & Manga Elite Auction began on April 24th and will run through May 17th. It features many rare collectibles, including the one-of-a-kind PSA 10 version of the 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu promo. Another version of this incredibly rare Pokemon card was sold through Goldin previously for $216K back in 2023. To date, that’s the highest price on record for the card.

However, this version was not the highly coveted PSA 10 grade. That means this rare mint version of the card will almost surely surpass that record. Just a day into the auction, bids for the PSA 10 1998 Japanese Promo 3rd Place Trophy Pikachu have already hit $65K, with 22 days left before the sale ends. With that much time left, it’s likely the bid amount will continue to increase, more than likely toppling the $216K record for this card.

While this Pikachu Promo is the rarest Pokemon item on offer during this Spring TCG & Manga Elite Auction, there are a few more Pokemon collectibles of note. Another rare Pokemon card from the early days, a 1999 Base Set 1st Edition Holo Blastoise, is also on sale. Also rated a PSA 10, this card has already hit $10K just one day into the auction and is one of the most valuable retro Pokemon cards on the market.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Heritage Auctions

If you prefer sealed products, there are quite a few Pokemon booster boxes included in this month’s sale, as well. A sealed 1996 Japanese Base Set Booster, an example of the first-ever set of Pokemon cards ever produced, is among the items, as is a 20002 Pokemon Legendary Collection Blister Store Display.

Of course, Pokemon cards aren’t the only collectibles the franchise has to offer. Sealed, graded versions of classic Pokemon games, including Pokemon Crystal, are up for sale as well, along with a rare 2021 Baccarat Pikachu figurine. Whether you’re looking to add to your own collection or just enjoy seeing the value for rare Pokemon goodies like these, this auction is worth keeping an eye on as the bidding proceeds.

Do you like to watch the value of rare Pokemon cards like this one? Would you ever bid on one? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!