Top 7 Chase Cards from the Pokemon TCG’s Scarlet & Violet Era, Ranked by Resale Value

After a 3-year run, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokemon Trading Card Game released its final set last year. Now, the Pokemon TCG has moved on to Mega Evolution, a loose tie-in with Pokemon Legends: Z-A. But cards were notoriously tricky to find throughout much of the Scarlet & Violet run, meaning many collectors are still on the hunt for chase cards from these older sets. And while cards are still tricky to find on shelves at all, you’re still a bit more likely to run across an older Scarlet & Violet booster than a new one.

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Whether you’re still ripping packs from Scarlet & Violet or just curious about how resale prices change over time, it’s interesting to see where some of the biggest chase cards from these older sets have landed. From the coveted Prismatic Evolutions down to early sets like Paldea Evolved, here are the most expensive Scarlet & Violet chase cards on the Pokemon TCG resale market in 2026. Pricing information comes from TCG Player and PriceCharting.

7) Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare (Scarlet & Violet 151)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This card comes from the popular Scarlet & Violet 151 collection. As its name implies, this 2023 special expansion celebrates the original Kanto Pokemon. This Special Illustration Rare features Venusaur in a colorful field of flowers and is among the more difficult-to-find cards in the set.

Currently, ungraded versions of the Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare can go for around $140-160. For a PSA 10-rated edition, recent sales put this one at around $580 or so. In general, this one has gone up slightly in value since the Scarlet & Violet 151 collection arrived. For ungraded up through PSA 9, the increase has been pretty minor, but PSA 10 cards have jumped up quite a bit in the last few months.

6) Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare (Scarlet & Violet 151)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Another card from the Scarlet & Violet 151 set, Blastoise ex shows off stunning full art of the Kanto starter’s final evolution underwater. Personally, I like the vibes here better than Venusaur’s card, and I’m a Bulbasaur stan. Whether due to the artwork, winning the popularity contest, or overall rarity, this card tends to resell for slightly higher than Venusaur, as well.

Ungraded, Blastoise ex has been sitting at around $140-50 for the last few months, with quite a few sales on record. However, its PSA 10 version has been going for anywhere from $650 to $750 since the start of the year. Ungraded and up through PSA 9 prices have stayed roughly steady, but that PSA 10 looks to be getting pricier and pricier to add to your collection.

5) Pikachu Pokemon Center Exclusive Promo (Paldean Fates)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This card features adorable full art of Pikachu alongside the Paldean starters. It was available exclusively with the Pokemon Center special edition of the Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Boxes back in 2023. It features the traditional Pokemon Center promo stamp and is among the rarer cards from the Scarlet & Violet era due to its Pokemon Center exclusive status.

In 2026, ungraded English-language versions of this promo card can go for around $150 or so. Of course, if you have a coveted PSA10 version, it will be worth quite a bit more, with sales as recently as January 2026 placing it at around $1,500. That’s quite a jump from 2024 resale prices, which started at about $250 for a PSA 10.

4) Snorlax Pokemon Center Exclusive Promo (Scarlet & Violet 151)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This Snorlax promo card was the Pokemon Center Exclusive addition to the Scarlet & Violet 151 Elite Trainer Box back in 2023. It stars the sleepy Pokemon laying by a river, with a Pidgey hanging out on its belly. And of course, it has the Pokemon Center stamp in the corner, marking its rarity over the standard Black Star promo.

In recent weeks, the Pokemon Center exclusive Snorlax promo has been going for around $270 ungraded. That’s compared to just about $25 for the non-Pokemon-center version. At PSA 10, Snorlax is going for upwards of $1,500 as recently as late March 2026. That’s a return to form after a slight dip earlier in the year, so it seems the price for this one is still a bit volatile.

3) Charmander Pokemon Center Exclusive Promo (Obsidian Flames)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This promo, which features the iconic smooshed face Charmander meme, was included with the Pokemon Center exclusive Obsidian Flame ETBs. Given how popular this meme has become, I’m frankly surprised the card isn’t fetching even higher prices. But it’s still one of the most valuable cards from the Scarlet & Violet era in 2026, especially if you’ve got one that’s been graded.

In 2026, the Pokemon Center-stamped version of this card is going for around $181 ungraded. Meanwhile, the Black Star promo is much more affordable at around $61. If you want a PSA 10 with a Pokemon Center stamp, though? Those are fetching upwards of $3,300 on sites like eBay as recently as late last month, making this one of the more valuable chase cards from the Scarlet & Violet era.

2) Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare (Scarlet & Violet 151)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Surprising no one, the most valuable Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet 151 is its Charizard ex. This card arrived back in 2023 with the Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion and has remained among the most coveted cards from the era ever since. The actual Charizard on the card is fairly small, taking flight in a volcanic wasteland. But it does have quite a stunning effect.

Even ungraded, this one will cost you something in the range of $400 or more. Interestingly, PSA 10 cards come in at a bit under some of the high prices for other Scarlet & Violet chase cards, with recent sales putting it at around $1,800. But given that even ungraded and lower grades come in at several hundred, this is still one of the most expensive chase cards to release during the Scarlet & Violet run.

1) Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat (Black Star Promo)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Remember that time the Pokemon x Van Gogh museum exhibit had to stop giving away its promo cards due to the high level of chaos caused by scalpers? I sure do, and it’s hard not to think about it every time I see this admittedly stunning card that reimagines the iconic Van Gogh painting, but with Pikachu. Alas, the early cutoff seems to have only made this card all the more valuable to those who did manage to get ahold of it.

Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat remains one of the most expensive Pokemon cards to buy secondhand. Even ungraded, it can go for over $850, well above even the coveted Charizard from Scarlet & Violet 151. Graded at PSA 10 levels, it is sitting at around $2,500 from sales as recent as April 4th (today, as I’m writing this).

Are you still collecting Pokemon cards from the Scarlet & Violet era? What’s your biggest chase card? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!