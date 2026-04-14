One Of the Most Valuable Pokemon Cards Is Just a Year Old (& It’s Already Impossible to Find)

When it comes to holding their value over time, many of the most valuable Pokemon cards are the oldest ones. After all, early printings saw fewer cards produced, with even fewer lasting to this day. Especially those rare, shadowless cards from the first run will likely retain their high resale value as long as people are collecting and selling Pokemon cards. While newer cards can wind up being quite valuable as well, it’s rare for recently released cards to hit the likes of $10,000, especially for ungraded versions. Yet one card has managed to do just that.

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The first few years for a new set are marked by fluctuations in the value of its chase cards. After all, we don’t yet have a sense of how rare those “rare” cards truly are, or how much people are willing to pay for them. Even the most expensive cards from the Scarlet & Violet era are sitting at around $400 ungraded, or up to $2,500 for a PSA 10 if we’re talking Pikachu in Grey Felt Hat. But one Mew ex card that came out in March 2025 is already going for $10,000 USD ungraded, and it’s not likely to come down in price any time soon.

Rare Mew ex Card from 2025 Will Never Be Printed Again

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The rarest cards from the Pokemon TCG tend to be its promo cards. These cards don’t appear in typical booster packs, but are instead given away at special events or with specific products. Over the years, Pokemon Center exclusive Promos and rare cards with limited print runs have become the most coveted collectors’ items out there. But even in the last few years, when Pokemon cards have become both rare and coveted, few cards have achieved the resale prices as one Mew ex Chinese Promo from the Scarlet & Violet run.

There’s a good reason for this. The card, which features absolutely stunning art of the Legendary Pokemon Mew, had an extremely limited print run. It was never released outside of mainland China, where it could only be obtained by completing a special series of activities from March to December 2025. After finishing these real-life tasks, Pokemon fans could enter a lottery to be chosen to receive one of just 1510 Mew ex cards. The cards were raffled off in sets of 151 winners from March through December, in honor of the 151 original Kanto Pokemon and Mew’s Pokédex number.

No more cards with this specific artwork will ever be printed, so there are just 1510 copies in existence. That means that even though the first wave of promos released is just about a year old, they are already selling for as much as $10,000 ungraded, according to PriceCharting. And if you have a PSA 10 copy? Those have sold for as much as $26,000, as recently as earlier this month. This makes it arguably the most valuable release during the Scarlet & Violet run, if you’re looking to collect non-English-language cards.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

What’s more interesting about Mew ex is that its resale value has changed very little since it first hit the market in 2025. Many cards see quite a few fluctuations after release. But, perhaps because we knew just how rare it’d be right from jump, this Chinese Promo Mew ex has held pretty steady at around $10,000 USD ungraded for several months. And graded cards show a similar pattern, with relatively few fluctuations in price since they first hit the resale market. That could change as time goes on, but it looks like that will probably have more to do with the overall Pokemon TCG market than with the rarity of Mew ex itself.

If you love Mew, this card may be a tricky one to add to your collection. Since more will not ever be printed, and they were never in packs, the resale market is the only way to get one. But thankfully, the English-language run of Scarlet & Violet 151 has quite a few solid Mew cards that are far easier to find, including the Mew ex Holofoil and Promo Mew cards released with the set in 2023.

What is the priciest chase card on your Pokemon TCG wishlist? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!