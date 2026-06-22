Legendary Collection Pokémon Cards See Multiple Record Sales in Single Auction

The Pokémon TCG’s Legendary Collection, released in 2002, has become one of the most sought-after vintage Pokémon card sets, thanks largely to one unforgettable feature: its reverse holo “fireworks” pattern. That reputation was on full display in a recent Fanatics Collect auction, where more than 50 Legendary Collection reverse holo cards sold, with several shattering records thanks to sky-high final prices.

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The set itself mostly served as a reprint showcase for some of the most popular cards from the TCG’s first four releases: Base Set, Jungle, Fossil, and Team Rocket. But Legendary Collection became far more than a simple nostalgia grab. Its instantly recognizable reverse holo cards gave collectors something the Pokémon TCG has never truly replicated, making the set feel even more distinct nearly 25 years later.

Notable PSA 10 Legendary Collection Reverse Holos

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Gengar – Sold for $408,000, POP 12

The major headliner was a reverse holo LC Gengar, which topped out with an incredible final price of over $400,000. This represents a quantum leap from its last sale price, which was a “measly” $7,357 in 2024; that’s a nearly 5,000 percent increase.

Of course, graded PSA 10 slabs of Legendary Collection cards are eminently hard to come by, since many young collectors at the time didn’t even understand just how rare such cards were (myself included). Because getting LC cards graded out as PSA 10s is so difficult, only 12 total PSA 10 reverse holo Legendary Collection Gengars exist – making this card even more spectacular and making the $400k price tag somewhat more feasible.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Pikachu – Sold for $204,000, POP 35

Pokémon’s mascot, the beloved Electric Mouse Pikachu, also delivered a record sale in the June 14 Fanatics auction, seeing an immense spike from the most recent sale of a PSA 10 copy, from $9,200 in April 2025 to a staggering $204,000 price tag on Fanatics.

That gargantuan spike (an over-2,000 percent increase in price) pales in comparison to the Gengar, but that over-$200,000 price puts it in select company among Pikachu cards, with, seemingly, only the mythical Illustrator Pikachu card notching a sale price that high.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Eevee – Sold for $66,000, POP 27

Rivaling Pikachu in terms of popularity is the Normal-type evolution expert Eevee, which can evolve into myriad secondary forms via various methods. However, it was the original Eevee card, first printed in Jungle and featuring artwork by legendary Pokémon illustrator Kagemaru Himeno, that saw a record sale via Fanatics, netting $66,000 in a PSA 10.

While not as stratospheric a gain as the Gengar or Pikachu—last prior PSA 10 sale for Legendary Collection Eevee was $25,000 in March—an increase of over $41,000 in around 3 months shows just how dynamic and volatile the PTCG market is currently.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Squirtle – Sold for $32,400, POP 51

The first-ever Water-type starter Pokémon, Squirtle, remains a classic character, and this ‘mon’s Legendary Collection reverse holo also netted a record sale on June 14 with a final price of $32,400, which is over $12,000 more than what a PSA 10 copy sold for in mid-May.

Before that, a PSA 10 LC Squirtle sold on eBay in February… for $6,500. Once again, the supreme demand for LC reverse holos combined with a volatile and ultra-hot secondary market means that even a card with the highest population of PSA 10 copies herein (still low at 51) can still net a staggering record sale under the right circumstances. Similarly, the upcoming 30th Celebration set has seen some cards, such as Pikachu & Zekrom GX, spike swiftly in advance of the set’s release.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Challenge! – Sold for $57,600, POP 6

Arguably the most surprising record sale from the June 14 Fanatics auction was this PSA 10 Trainer card, which features a plethora of notable ‘mon, including Hitmonlee, Machamp, Victreebel, Arbok, Muk, and Snorlax, all illustrated with stylish panache by Himeno.

This card is supremely rare, as ALT lists no sales of this reverse holo in a PSA 10. PriceCharting estimates that a PSA 10 copy of the card has a market value of around $3,550. As such, this card going for nearly $60k is surely a stunning result, but it reiterates, once again, that Legendary Collection reverse holos remain “grail” cards for many collectors – even when it comes to more obscure cards like this one.

PSA 10 Reverse Holo Abra – Sold for $28,800, POP 15

A card that I’ve always had an affinity for, the reverse holo LC version of this Abra (originally printed in Base Set) obliterated its prior record sale in a PSA 10 with the recent Fanatics auction, much like Bubble Mew is approaching the $4k mark.

The previous four sales of a PSA 10 LC Abra read as follows: $1,500 in 2022, $1,800 in 2023, $690 in 2023, and $1,247 in 2024. As you can see, the June 14 auction saw a PSA 10 LC Abra hit a price tag of nearly $30,000 – good for a 2,210 percent price increase. Fitting for a card with only 15 copies worldwide in a PSA 10 grade.

Legendary Collection Reverse Holos Are Now True Grail Cards

Legendary Collection reverse holos have always been some of the most recognizable vintage Pokémon cards ever printed, but this auction showed just how wild the market for them has become. For collectors who first scoffed at these fireworks-patterned cards upon release in the early 2000s before hoarding them later, the nostalgia is still very real. The prices, however, are now in another universe entirely.

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