Pokemon TCG’s Most Coveted Scarlet & Violet Chase Card Nearing $4000 (& It Could Get Much Higher)

Up until late last year, the Pokemon TCG was in its Scarlet & Violet era. Now that we’ve moved on to the Mega Evolution run, you might expect prices to settle. But so far, that hasn’t been the case, as resale prices for many Scarlet & Violet era cards continue to rise. Rare promos like the elusive Pikachu in Grey Felt Hat are a given. But then there are the Special Illustration Rares, which are theoretically easier to find in actual booster packs, but still quite rare. One of this era’s most coveted SIRs is none other than Bubble Mew. And its value, both graded and graded, continues to rise.

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Bubble Mew, as Pokemon card collectors call it, is a Special Illustration Rare from the January 2024 expansion, Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. As its nickname suggests, the card shows a Shiny blue Mew floating in a bubble. Several other Kanto Pokemon are depicted in the background, looking on in apparent awe. While Bubble Mew has always been pricey, its resale price has been on a steady upward trajectory since early this year. And many fans don’t expect it’s going to get more affordable any time soon.

Bubble Mew Prices Are Climbing Steadily in 2026

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company and eBay

Bubble Mew is coveted by collectors and resellers alike for its cute art style and the fact that it features a Shiny Pokemon. Even in 2026, Shiny depictions on Pokemon cards are pretty uncommon. And of course, Mew itself is a pretty popular Legendary Pokemon right alongside its clone, Mewtwo. When the Paldean Fates set released, this Mew SIR shot onto the resale market with $100 ungraded prices, according to PriceCharting records.

It’s been mostly on the rise ever since, with a few minor dips. But coming into early 2026, the Mew ex SIR was sitting at just over $500 ungraded, with PSA 10 versions selling for about $1900. That’s up there for recent cards to be sure, but it’s nothing compared to the card’s steady climb since roughly February of this year. Since that time, Bubble Mew’s resale price for ungraded copies has gone up almost $300 to $885 in sales as recent as this month. But probably unsurprisingly, it’s the PSA 10 card that’s really on a rocket to the moon.

At the start of this year, PSA 10 versions of Mew EX from Paldean Fates were going for around $1900. In June 2026, that price has basically doubled. Recent sales for PSA 10 Bubble Mew are clocking it at just shy of $4000. As of June 12th, one eBay listing places the card at $3,999.99. Given its current trajectory, Bubble Mew is poised to keep going up in price. That’s especially true for PSA graded copies, due to the company’s recent pause of value-tier grading.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Indeed, many collectors are kicking themselves for not buying this one when it was “only” $100. Though still not the most expensive card from the Scarlet & Violet era, some collectors think it has the potential to surpass other hits like the coveted Prismatic Evolutions Umbreon. That gem of a card is currently sitting at around $6100 for a PSA 10, but is growing much more slowly compared to Mew’s 3-month trend. At this rate, Mew could indeed catch up. And that’s a shame for anyone still hoping to snag a single of this adorable card at an affordable price.

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