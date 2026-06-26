Legendary Pokemon Artist’s Adorable Pikachu Artwork Is A Grail For Fans, And It’s The Chonky Version

Remember all those Pokémon TCG cards you threw out that are now worth hundreds of thousands of dollars? I have that same regret. These cards have shot up in value over the last few years, with scalpers and celebrities like Logan Paul only inflating their value further. It’s probably too late to get onto the bandwagon now, but there are still some other items that Pokémon fans could add to their collections. Items that don’t cost as much as pieces of cardboard and have more emotional value as well.

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For instance, how about original artwork by the legendary Mitsuhiro Arita? Arita’s most famous artwork is probably the Base Set Charizard #4 card, which eventually became the most coveted Pokémon card at the time. However, this artwork features the series mascot Pikachu in his original chonky avatar. Currently going at $11,500 at Heritage Auctions, this is one piece of artwork that Pokémon fans would love to add to their collection.

Original Chonky Pikachu Artwork By Mitsuhiro Arita Is Currently Going At A Great Price

The artwork itself is pretty simple, featuring Pikachu’s original round face and rosy cheeks, along with a glimmer in its eyes. It also features Arita’s signature. This adorable piece of art won’t just be a great addition to your collection, but will also brighten it up with that cute face. This artwork hasn’t been used in any sort of production capacity, so you know it’s unique. It will look great in a frame next to all your other Pokémon memorabilia.

“Rendered in ink, Pikachu measures approximately 5″ x 4.5″ on this 7.125″ x 8.375″ gold-trimmed art board. Arita’s signature can be seen at the bottom right corner, in both Japanese and English, says the description. “This piece has been PSA/DNA authenticated and is in Excellent condition. Artwork done by official Pokémon artists is hard to come by, making this a wonderful addition to any collection!”

It’s true, finding original Pokémon artwork that hasn’t been used in any media is extremely rare. This is surely a one-off find, with another like it unlikely to come by. It also holds more sentimental value than any Pokémon TCG card, as it’s directly from the artist himself. But with how things have been going with TCG lately, the price would probably balloon if it were printed on a rectangular piece of cardboard.

What’s the most valuable Pokémon TCG card in your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!