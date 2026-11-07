Mario’s Pinball Cameo Makes This Vintage NES Game a Collector’s Prize, With One Copy Selling for Over $1,300

Pinball has a long history. Created in the 18th century as a parlor game, it evolved over the decades into an arcade game, and eventually into a video game. One of the first major video game iterations came as a Nintendo Famicom game, but the developer probably wondered how it could stamp its own mark on this historical game. The company already had a popular mascot at the time, so the bosses figured they could just put him into the game and on the cover art. That’s how Mario found his way onto and into this NES Pinball copy that recently sold for $1,562.50 at Heritage Auctions. Nintendo already featured him in several other titles, so what’s one more?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Graded PSA 9.8 A+, this sealed copy is one of the best versions of its kind and plays a very important role in the history of Pinball. While the game had been around for decades, and had made its way into many arcades, the popularity of Nintendo and the NES took this version of the game into countless households. In fact, it introduced the concept of digital Pinball to longtime gamers, and was a crucial step in the game’s evolution. You can now find Pinball machines in almost any arcade, with collaborations across countless franchises, but it was Nintendo’s popular plumber that gave the game its first official crossover. However, it’s not just the cover that features Mario, he’s in the game as well.

Mario Had His Own Level In The NES Pinball Game

If you you’ve played the NES Pinball game, you’ll remember that it has two screens, with the second one being accessible once you drop the ball. The second screen had a specific area you needed to get the ball into to access the bonus Mario minigame. It featured Mario standing on a line of blue bricks, holding up a white platform. You had to move him left and right to stop the ball from falling down, but that wasn’t the only thing. At the top, in a closed area was none other than Pauline, the girl he had to save from Donkey Kong. Between them were three numbered columns which would change colors whenever the ball went over them. Getting all of them into the same color would make the respective platform below Pauline open up, after which you could catch and usher her safely to the exit. And, since it was Pinball, this went on as an infinite loop.

Play video

Despite being in great condition, and featuring one of the most iconic video game characters of all time, this item sold for a relatively low price of $1,562.50. With vintage Mario games going for millions, you’d think this one would hit the $5,000 mark at least, but there’s a good reason for that. While the game came out in 1984, this NES copy is a mid-production version that released in 1985. It’s still the same game, but first copy versions tend to be more valuable and go for significantly higher prices in the collectors market. Regardless of that, though, it was a great way for Nintendo to make its mark on a game that’s been around since the 18th century, and a great collectible for any vintage video game collector.



Did you ever beat the Mario minigame in Nintendo’s Pinball? Let us know in the comments.