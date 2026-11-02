As Physical PlayStation Games Face an Uncertain Future, One Fortnite Disc Is Worth a Small Fortune

PlayStation recently announced that it will stop manufacturing physical discs for games from January 2028 onward. The announcement has received a massive backlash from fans, who were already annoyed at discs getting deprioritized over the past few months. All you need to do is look at the comments of any social media post they’ve made and you’ll find that it’s filled with emojis of discs. With this new discless reality approaching, people are paying upwards of $2,000 for a Fortnite disc. Over on Heritage Auctions, a sealed PSA 9.8 A++ PlayStation 4 copy of Fortnite is currently sitting at $2,200, with almost a week left for bidding to end.

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Fortnite is arguably the most popular online game in the world, and features characters from almost any IP you can think of. However, can a game that has released relatively recently actually be worth that much? Well, there are arguably two reasons for this valuation. First is the reason I mentioned above. PlayStation’s plan to do away with physical discs means they will be pretty rare and valuable a few years from now. This is doubly so for a game as popular as Fortnite, which shows almost no signs of slowing down or satiating its appetite for more IPs. The second reason is that this is a 2017 copy of the game, from the same year it launched. It’s unclear whether it’s a first copy, but vintage game copies from their launch year tend to be more valuable.

This Fortnite PS4 Disc Is Valued At Upward Of $2,000

The PSA 9.8 A++ grade definitely adds to this, but it’s not a major factor, considering it’s only nine years old. It’s likely that people are treating this Fortnite copy like an investment, rather than something to add to their collection. But then again, the entire collector’s market is based on perceived value, rather than actual value. You can bet that in another ten years, when physical game discs have unfortunately been entirely done away with, this copy will sell for at least ten times its current value. Of course, the question will remain whether Fortnite will still be playable, considering it’s an online game. In fact, that very question is exactly why gamers have been against this move away from physical discs.

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It’s no secret that many publishers have sunsetted games and shut down servers over the last few years. This has brewed a lot of questions over what ownership of a game means. Some major companies like Ubisoft have even straight up told consumers to get “comfortable with not owning your game.” A lot of consumer led movements have been battling these kind of activities over the years, but the battle will truly be lost if physical games are rendered obsolete. This rather depressing state of affairs is indirectly responsible for the current value of this PS4 Fortnite copy. Just think of how many digital game you’ll be able to buy but not own once you sell it for a profit.

What do you think about PlayStation’s decision to stop manufacturing physical discs? Let us know in the comments below.