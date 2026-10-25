One of the MCU’s Biggest Villains Made His Comic Debut in an Unexpected Place (& Wasn’t Even on the Cover)

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing everything to build up Doctor Doom as a multiversal threat in Avengers: Doomsday, it’s nowhere near the level that Thanos reached building up to Infinity War. Of course, a lot of that has to do with Marvel changing the big bad from Kang to Doom, but it’s still hard to imagine that he’ll ever be able to fill the Mad Titan’s massive shoes. The MCU brilliantly depicted his threat level by making him take out both Thor and Hulk, the Avengers’ biggest hitters, in the opening scene itself. His character was further developed with deep and nuanced writing. Of course, his imminent threat was carefully teased right from the start, making us fear his full on-screen appearance.

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Things were a bit different in the comics though, as Thanos made his first appearance in Iron Man #55, which recently sold on Heritage for $1,220. The funny thing is that Thanos, who is now one of the biggest existential threats in the Marvel universe, didn’t even make it onto the cover of this issue. In fact, the cover features Iron Man battling the Blood Brothers, with Drax the Destroyer in the background. This was evidently before Marvel devised his obsession with the Infinity Stones, or even realized that they had created one of the biggest threats in the universe. Considering how popular Thanos is now, his first appearance comic sold for the relatively low amount of $1,220.

Thanos’ First Appearance Comic Sells For A Surprisingly Low Price

Via Heritage Auctions

Lets face facts, not may people outside of comic book fans had even heard of Thanos before the MCU. But the cinematic universe’s brilliant buildup of the character has now made him one of the most popular villains in pop-culture history. That, along with Josh Brolin’s brilliant portrayal and the writing team’s character developmental efforts makes it seem unlikely that any following villain will be able to fill his shoes, even Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. That doesn’t mean this comic book version of Thanos wasn’t a threat in his debut. In fact, he was so dangerous that his own father Mentor was wary of him.

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While this version of Thanos wasn’t as buff as the one we’ve come to know, it still featured his iconic purple skin and ridged chin. However, his superiority complex was pretty much the same, as he called Iron Man a “primitive life-form” and introduced himself as the soon-to-be ruler of Titan as well as Earth. With a grade of CGC NM- 9.2, it’s surprising that the comic didn’t go for a higher price, especially given how popular Thanos has become since Infinity War. That’s not to say that $1,220 is cheap, but first appearance comics for major characters tend to go for higher prices. However, the issue teaches us an important lesson: don’t let the fact that you’re not on the cover get in the way of your plans to rule the universe.

Do you think Doctor Doom will be able to surpass Thanos as the next big villain of the MCU? Let us know what you think in the comments.