This 1940 Superman Game Is A Throwback To The Hero’s Earliest Days (With An Extraordinary Twist)

Collectors have a contentious relationship with signatures. When unverified, a signature could well mean that someone defaced a rare item with a pen in an effort to convince you to it’s more valuable than it actually is. When verified, they represent a tangible interaction between an artist and a physical manifestation of the art they helped create, whether that’s a comic, an action figure, a movie poster, or a prop. Verified signatures can be worth thousands to the right collector, especially a unique verified signature that the signee has imbued with a little of their personality or relationship with the item. That’s just what happened with this 1940 Superman board game – already a vanishingly rare item – double-signed by Superman creator Joe Shuster. Shuster inscribed his signature “Joe Shuster – Artist-Creator of Superman,” the phrase’s black pen whizzing across the cardboard packaging alongside one of his own illustrations of the Man of Steel.

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Shuster signatures are a rarity on any Superman collectible, but the significance of this one is increased exponentially by its vintage. The board game, manufactured by Milton-Bradley, is one of the very first pieces of licensed Superman merchandise, appearing on shelves just two years after the hero’s history making debut in 1938’s Action Comics #1. Along with a wooden “action figure” and “Krypto Ray-Gun,” the board game represents one of the first ever opportunities kids had to imagine themselves as Superman, battling for truth, justice, and the American way. The one-of-a-kind game is being auctioned through Heritage next week, and at the time of writing, sits at a price just shy of three hundred dollars. Both of Shuster’s signatures come fully verified by the PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), complete with a Letter of Authenticity from the grading service.

How the Early History of Superman Toys Helped Cement the Character’s Legacy

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

When Superman debuted in 1938, he was an overnight pop-cultural sensation, helping usher in a “Golden Age” of super-hero comics in the decade to follow. Throughout the forties, the Man of Tomorrow was a fixture on radio (which actually helped establish key facets of Superman lore, introducing kryptonite years before the comics), and became the first comic book super-hero on television in 1952. The ubiquity of Superman translated to early toy aisles, where the popularity of the comics, radio show, and eventual television series made Superman a fixture. Ideal Toys was the first manufacturer to produce a Superman toy, debuting their 13” articulated wooden doll in 1939, just a year after the character’s first appearance. The “Superman Speed Game” from Milton-Bradley and the “Krypto Ray-Gun” by Daisy were released the following year, and share the honor of being the first-ever merchandise to feature DC characters other than Superman.

Perry White, editor of the Daily Planet, is featured on the “Superman Speed Game” board, which is also the first time a toy had ever shown Superman in his Clark Kent identity. The game is uncomplicated: players move up to four Superman game pieces across a colored board, trying to reach the “Home” space for their color. Two wooden dice control the movements, the only additional game mechanic is the presence of “Superman” and “Clark Kent” spaces. If a player lands on a “Superman” space, they progress directly to the next “Clark Kent” space; vice-versa if they land on a “Clark Kent” space, which progresses them to the next “Superman.” As with every other toy, board games grew more complex with the passing of decades. For a dedicated board game collector, the best thing about the “Superman Speed Game” isn’t its historical significance as a comic book collectible, but its place in the evolution of board games.

Why Joe Shuster’s Signature Is One of the Most Sought-After In Comic Collecting

Image Courtesy of DC Comics.

It’s an unfortunate fact that many of the Golden Age’s greatest creators passed on before they could fully appreciate the lasting legacy of their work. Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel knew what they had created with Superman, but had to battle for decades to have their work acknowledged and credited by DC Comics. A legal battle in 1975 saw both receive full credit for the character on every issue of Superman published beginning in 1976, as well as a full penchant awarded to both by DC’s parent company, Warner Communications. Even as their names became better known to Superman’s millions of fans, Siegel and Shuster made few appearances at conventions – individually or as a pair – due to their advanced age and health challenges. Around the same time as their legal battle with DC and Warner came to a head, they were guests of honor at San Diego Comic-Con, with Siegel appearing at the convention in 1975 and Shuster in 1976.

The condition on the Superman Speed Game being auctioned through Heritage is anything but mint. Though complete, the “box lid has torn corners with old tape repairs, along with extensive scuffing, creasing, surface and material loss, and heavy edge and corner wear,” showing signs that the game was a beloved part of its original owner’s childhood. But coupled with the signature, the game’s condition arguably enhances its status as an emblem of Superman’s significance. Looking at the decades-worn pieces and game board, you can practically feel the childhood glee and innocence of playing with the game, and of imagining a hero who, going into one of the darkest eras of our recent history, would protect the world and battle for what’s right. There are few places more appropriate for the signature of one of the men who brought that hero into the world, and few items more representative of what Superman means to our pop culture.

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