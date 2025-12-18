New Update Could Bring Pokemon Cards Back to Shelves (But Not Any Time Soon)

If you even passively enjoy opening the occasional pack of Pokemon cards, you’ve no doubt noticed the shelves have been empty for most of 2025. For the last few years, the Pokemon TCG market has struggled with high demand and low supply, driving up resale prices and enticing resellers to snag all the product. The Pokemon Company has made a few statements about trying to ramp up production, but new Pokemon card sets continue to sell out almost instantly. Now, a new report suggests that the Pokémon Company has made a big move to finally bring Pokemon cards back to shelves.

On December 17th, reliable Pokemon website PokeBeach reported that Millennium Print Group has purchased a massive new manufacturing campus. This printing company, purchased by TPCi back in 2022, is responsible for printing the Pokemon TCG, along with other trading cards. Now, it looks like they’re prepping to ramp up production in a big way. Here’s what we know.

The Company that Prints Pokemon Cards Is Reportedly About to Expand in a Big Way

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

The official news is that “an unidentified company” has leased 1.27 million square feet of a manufacturing campus in Morrisville, North Carolina. Though PokeBeach does not name its source, the site claims to have confirmation that the buyer is, indeed, Millennium Print Group. That would make a lot of sense, given that the company that prints Pokemon cards is based out of North Carolina, in addition to its branch in the Netherlands. That said, the sale does not appear to have been publicly confirmed by The Pokemon Company as of now.

Certainly, recent years suggest that The Pokemon Company needs to increase its production capacity to keep up with Pokemon card demand. The Pokemon Company has repeatedly acknowledged shortages but noted that it was already printing at max capacity. So, it makes sense that they would be looking to expand their facilities to allow for more cards to be printed.

Reportedly, Millennium is leasing existing space within the manufacturing campus and also constructing a new facility. Unfortunately, this is expected to take until 2027. It’s possible that Millennium could move into the existing space and increase capacity that way while completing construction. But even so, the time it will take to get new facilities set up and in the swing of things could mean Pokemon card shortages will continue through much of 2026, as well.

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Even if it will take some time, this is good news for Pokemon card collectors eager to see the market stabilize. Having more cards available will be big for two reasons. First, it will simply make it easier to get ahold of cards in the first place. But second, greater availability should drive resale prices down. This will, hopefully, discourage resellers from investing so heavily in buying up Pokemon cards. And fewer resellers snagging everything as soon as it drops will make it even easier for actual Pokemon TCG fans to get cards.

So, while it likely won’t be until late 2026 or early 2027, Pokemon fans may well see those Pokemon TCG shelves stocked once again soon. I don’t know about you, but I miss the simple joy of opening packs IRL, and I look forward to getting to do so again in the near future.

Do you collect Pokemon cards, or has the current market situation put that hobby on pause for you? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!