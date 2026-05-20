The “Most Important & Enduring” Spider-Man, Wolverine, & Hulk Comics On Sale At An Amazing Price

When it comes to collecting comics, and especially of the superhero variety, first appearances and early issues are always highly coveted, and that’s especially true of some of the more iconic characters. As time goes on, these already rare issues become even more sought after and more difficult to obtain, so when the chance to finally add one to the collection comes around, you know it is going to be a high priority for collectors. Now, some of those Spider-Man, Hulk, and Wolverine comics are up for sale, and at some amazing prices.

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Later this month, some of the “most important and enduring” comics in Marvel’s history are going to be sold at Ewbank’s Comics sale (via SWNS), and there are some heavy hitters in the lineup. That includes a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1, The Incredible Hulk #1, and Incredible Hulk #181, with those three books featuring the first appearances of Spider-Man, The Hulk, and Wolverine, respectively. These books are expected to go at amazing prices too, including Amazing Spider-Man #1’s estimate of £15,000 ($17,408 USD).

These Marvel Comics Auctions Will Command Major Prices

It makes all the sense in the world that Amazing Spider-Man #1 will bring in some big money, as one could argue that Spider-Man is Marvel’s biggest character ever, and would be right alongside Batman over at DC.

Ewbank’s head of Comics and Comic Books, Tom Duma, said, “This Silver-Age masterpiece is an amazing rarity. As well as showing Spider-Man for the first time, it also includes the Chameleon and the first Fantastic Four crossover with Spider-Man. This is widely regarded as one of the most important and enduring comics in Marvel history, with Spider-Man remaining a cornerstone of the Marvel Universe.”

It won’t be the only auction to command high bids though, as The Incredible Hulk #1 from 1962 featured The Hulk’s first appearance, and it is expected to bring in between €6,000 and £8,000, which would be between $6,946 and $9,262 USD. There’s also the major first appearance of Wolverine in Hulk #181, which should command between £3,000 and £3,800, which will be between $3,473 and $4,399 USD.

It won’t just be those comics, as there will also be a limited edition box of 12 giclee prints that feature classic Marvel Comics covers that are signed by Stan Lee. The set features three different portfolios, including Avengers, Spider-Man, and Hulk, and each one will have its own certificate of authenticity. The prints were initially released in 2018 and feature covers published between 1962 and 1990, and are estimated to bring in around £3,200 ($3,704 USD).

Ewbank’s Comics and Comic Books auction will take place on May 20th.

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