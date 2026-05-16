Spider-Man, Voltron, and Transformers Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

A number of major collections have gone up for auction this week, and if you happen to be a collector of classic comics, rare trading cards, and iconic toys, you have a lot of amazing items to choose from. That’s especially true if you are a fan of franchises and characters like Transformers, Toy Story, Voltron, and Spider-Man, and if you are, this week’s biggest collectible auctions are going to be right up your alley.

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Voltron Steps Into The Spotlight

There’s currently a host of action figures from the classic series Voltron on Heritage Auctions, including most of the main heroes. It’s actually a villain commanding one of the top prices, and that character is the villainous Prince Lotor. The Prince Lotor figure currently has a CAS grade of 75+ and has a true grade of 78.3. As you can see in the image, the packaging still looks quite good, and it is a sealed version of the figure. The current bid is $360, and the auction ends in 1 day, so if you want to add this to the collection, you should get your bid in soon.

It’s not just action figures up for auction though, as the awesome Castle of Lions playset is also part of the lineup. The Castle of Lions closes to form a full carrying case, and you can even remove the turrets to reveal a carrying handle. The playlet also features a number of interactive elements, including an elevator to transport your figures, King Alfor’s tomb, a Command Center, the key to unlock the power of Voltron, an ammo storage area, and a landing deck for the Voltron Lions.

The Voltron: Defenders of the Universe Castle of Lions carries a CAS Q75+ grade and a true grade of 78.5, and the current bid is $1,250. The auction is only available for one more day, so don’t wait too long if you want to add it to your collection.

Transformers’ Number 1 Villain

Staying in the toys and collectibles category, we’re moving to the iconic franchise known as Transformers, and one of the biggest characters in the franchise is Megatron. Up for auction is the Transformers G1 Megatron with heat-sensitive rubsign, which transforms from the Walther P38 pistol into his robot form, which is then equipped with a stock, silencer, and scope.

Megatron carries a grade of AFA Q85 NM+, and while the box has been opened, the figure is marked as complete and contains all of the original accessories. The current bid is $3,500, and the auction ends in 1 day.

Batman and Toy Story Trading Cards Shouldn’t Be Missed

Moving to the Trading Cards category, let’s start with a vintage set of 1966 Topps Batman Trading Cards. The set features the Black Bat logo and is fully complete with all 55 cards included. As you can see in the image above, this set is fully based on the beloved 1966 Batman live-action series featuring Adam West and Burt Ward, and the cards feature dynamic artwork of heroes and villains from the series.

The Joker, Riddler, The Penguin, and more are all featured in the set, though not all of the designs are pulled from the show though, as Catwoman and Joker appear to have looks more in line with the comics than the series. The set is ungraded but is in near-mint condition, and the current bid is $310. The auction ends in 6 days.

Our next auction is still part of the trading cards category but moves from DC to the realm of Disney. Up for auction is an extremely limited Golden Duos Autographs Black Insert from the 2025 Topps Pixar trading card set. The encased card features signatures from Tom Hanks and Tim Allen alongside pictures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

The Black parallel inserts are usually serial-numbered to 10, and this card is specifically 6 of 10. The current bid for the 2025 Topps Pixar Gold Golden Duos Autographs Black Insert is $3,600, and the auction ends in 6 days.

Amazing Spider-Man Collectors Have Two Classic First Appearances To Choose From

A number of classic issues of The Amazing Spider-Man have made it to auction, and while there are a host of key issues up for grabs, we are going to focus on two issues that also happen to be the first appearance of key Marvel characters.

The first is The Amazing Spider-Man #14 from 1964, which is coveted thanks to holding the first appearance of Spider-Man’s greatest villain, Green Goblin. That would be enough for most Spider-Man fans to want it for their collections, but it also has the first meeting between Spider-Man and the Hulk. The Amazing Spider-Man #14 holds a CGC grade of FN+ 6.5, and the current bid is for $1,650. The auction ends in 12 days.

The second issue of The Amazing Spider-Man we are going to take a look at is issue #50, which is immediately recognizable thanks to the iconic cover from John Romita Sr. The Amazing Spider-Man #50 is also valued due to it being the first appearance of The Kingpin. The issue holds a CGC grade of VF+ 8.5, and the current bid is $1,850. If you want to pick it up, you’ll need to do so before the auction ends in 12 days.

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