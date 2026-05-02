Star Wars, Marvel, and Pokemon Lead This Week’s Biggest Collectible Auctions

If you are looking for a place to get one-of-a-kind items, regardless of what you collect, auctions are some of the best places to make that happen. Whether you happen to be a collector of comics, action figures, trading card games, Disney memorabilia, or something else entirely, there’s likely going to be something perfect for your collection up for auction, and in this week’s biggest collectible auction finds, we are highlighting some key items from Star Wars, Pokemon, DC, Marvel, and Disney that might make perfect additions to your personal collection.

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Star Wars Toys and A Marvel Crossover You Never Expected

With May the 4th right around the corner, it makes sense that there would be a major focus on Star Wars this week, and Goldin is currently holding two massive Star Wars auctions that include memorabilia, trading cards, comics, and toys. That includes a highly rare and sought-after Boba Fett figure, and in this case, the Star Wars Boba Fett 21-Back B figure, which is graded AFA 75 EX+/NM. This Boba Fett figure was the character’s first carded appearance and, therefore, has proven to be a coveted figure. You can bid on the figure right now for $2,200, and the auction ends in 2 days.

The next entry is one of the coolest and yet one of the most surreal items in the auction, and that’s an in-house promotional poster from Industrial Light and Magic that features Yoda looking up at The Hulk. This was the Eric Bana version of The Hulk, and it’s something I didn’t even realize existed. Now the poster, which is 20 x 25, on a metal display, and in very fine condition, can be yours for a current bid of $1,350, and the auction ends in 2 days.

TCG Mayhem With Pokemon, Disney Lorcana, and Magic x Lord of the Rings

Next up, we have a trio of amazing TCGs up for auction, though in different forms. The first item up for auction is a 2016 Pokémon Japanese X & Y Promo that features Pikachu wearing a Rayquaza Poncho. Not only is the design awesome and kind of adorable unto itself, but costumed Pikachu cards are becoming much more sought after as a whole, and this card boasts a truly impressive PSA Gem MT 10. The card is currently up for auction on Golden at the bid price of $7,500, and the auction ends in 1 day and 22 hours.

Next, we move to Magic: The Gathering, though more specifically, the 2023 Magic: The Gathering x Lord of the Rings Tales of Middle-earth Showcase Foil set. The set includes 20 Showcase Foil cards that are all graded at a GEM MT 10 by PSA, and they have been collected in an 18 x 23.5-inch frame. The set includes the One Ring, Gandalf the White, the Witch-King of Angmar, and more, and they are currently up for bid at $5000. The auction ends in 15 days and 22 hours.

Next up, we have another high-grade card set, but this time we are in the Disney universe. Up for auction on Goldin is the complete master set of Disney Lorcana The First Chapter from 2023, a set that features 437 cards that have all been graded at GEM MT 10 by PSA. The First Chapter was the highly sought-after first set from Disney Lorcana, and this collection not only includes all of the standard rarities of cards, but also all 12 of the Enchanted rarity cards. The set is currently up for bid at $6,500, and the auction ends in 15 days and 22 hours.

DC and Marvel First Appearances You Don’t Want To Miss

We’re shifting things to the world of comics, and first up is a huge first appearance from DC Comics. Up for auction on Heritage Auctions is a CGC VG 3.5 grade copy of Detective Comics #38. Now, that’s not the highest grade, but this is an extremely sought-after issue thanks to it being the first appearance of the one and only Dick Grayson, who began his superhero life as Robin and then would go on to become Nightwing. The next bid is $13,000, and the auction ends in 5 days.

Moving over to Marvel Comics, up for auction at Heritage Auctions is a CGC NM/MT 9.8 copy of Marvel Spotlight #5. This is a much higher-grade comic, though that’s not the only reason for the price, as this issue is the first appearance of Ghost Rider (the Johnny Blaze version) and Roxanne Simpson. Ghost Rider remains a popular character, and there aren’t that many copies of this particular issue that are at this high a grade. The next bid is $110,000, and the auction ends in 5 days.

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