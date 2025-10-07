The Walking Dead Is Selling Its Most Iconic Props (And the Most Expensive Isn’t What You Think)

For over a decade, The Walking Dead has been a titan of television, transforming a niche comic book into a global cultural phenomenon. Launching in 2010, the series redefined horror on the small screen and captivated millions with its grim depiction of a post-apocalyptic world. Its staggering success spawned an entire media universe, with multiple spinoffs like Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon continuing to expand the narrative and explore new corners of its undead world. Now, after years of watching survivors scrounge for resources, fans with some serious cash to spend have an unprecedented opportunity to acquire their own piece of the apocalypse, as screen-used artifacts are emerging directly from the studio archives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AMC Networks has officially partnered with Heritage Auctions for The Walking Dead Universe Auction, a massive event offering fans the chance to own props and costumes used throughout the franchise’s history. The auction features a collection of over 1,000 lots sourced directly from the production of all eleven seasons of the main series and its various spinoffs. Among the incredible hero props available are some of the most recognizable weapons in television history, including Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) signature .357 Magnum revolver, Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) original hero crossbow from the first three seasons, Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) deadly katana, and Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) infamous barbed-wire baseball bat, Lucille.

The auction goes beyond the main weapons, including entire screen-worn outfits for nearly every major character. Collectors can bid on Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) Season 1 scavenger ensemble, Michonne’s complete signature outfit, and multiple versions of Rick Grimes’ iconic sheriff uniform. The event also includes larger set pieces and vehicles, such as Dale Horvath’s (Jeffrey DeMunn) classic Winnebago and Daryl Dixon’s custom motorcycle. Even the Walkers get their due, with original prosthetics and the “Bicycle Girl” walker costume from the pilot episode up for grabs.

How Much Would It Cost to Own an Official Walking Dead Prop?

Image courtesy of AMC

For fans dreaming of owning a piece of television history, the price of survival is steep. While one might expect a single item to reign as the most expensive, the surprise is that several of the show’s props share the same top-tier starting bid of $10,000. This elite group includes Rick Grimes’ Hero .357 Magnum, Daryl Dixon’s Hero Crossbow, Negan’s Hero “Lucille” baseball bat, and even Michonne’s entire signature ensemble. Major vehicles like Daryl’s custom chopper and the MRAP truck from Fear the Walking Dead also start at this price, placing them all on an equal footing as the most-valued artifacts of the franchise.

Of course, not every piece requires such a significant initial investment. Other key props are available at a slightly more accessible entry point. Rick Grimes’ signature Stetson sheriff hat, which was passed down to his son Carl and later to Judith, has a starting bid of $5,000. The iconic hospital doors from the pilot episode, spray-painted with the haunting warning “DON’T OPEN / DEAD INSIDE,” are available with a starting bid of $2,500. For fans with a more modest budget, the auction includes a vast array of costumes, smaller props, and production items from across the entire universe, providing a wide range of opportunities to own an authentic piece of The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Universe Auction will be held from October 30 to November 1, with bidding open now at Heritage Auctions.

Which iconic prop from The Walking Dead would you most want to own? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!