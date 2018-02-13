The Batmobile Revealed For ‘Batman: Gotham City Chronicles’ Board Game

It’s hard to have a Batman game without some of his iconic gadgets, and they don’t come much more iconic than the Batmobile.

Monolith just revealed that the upcoming Batman: Gotham City Chronicles miniatures game will also include the Dark Knight’s famous vehicle, the Batmobile. The design is based on a David Finch concept of the car, and when you compare it to the comic page it looks nearly identical.

This Batmobile is a bit sleeker than more recent interpretations, stepping away from the rough and tumble tank versions of the Nolan movies and going a bit sleeker than the current DCEU version. This vehicle seems to be a single cockpit design and features six wheels and a turret atop the cockpit.

You can view the Batmobile in the gallery.

While it’s an impressive addition to the board game, it isn’t exactly clear in what capacity this will be usable during gameplay. Will it be more of a support unit or something directly controllable as players travel from location to location?

It would be easy to see this used to take out obstructions on the map or something to call upon a few times per scenario to help take out enemies from a distance, but hopefully, Monolith will shed some light on this in the near future.

Monolith has previously shown off their Batwoman miniature, as well as minis for Harley Quinn, Dark Knight Returns Batman, Tim Drake (Robin), Joker, Poison Ivy, Deadshot, and more, which you can peruse in the gallery. There will be plenty of other characters in the game though, including Nightwing, Oracle, Black Canary, Alfred, Riddler, Bane, Killer Croc, Commisher Gordon, Clayface, Talon, and Court of Owls mercenaries.

As for combat mechanics with the miniatures themselves, that remains to be revealed, though Monolith did shed some light on actions. Players will not be restricted to an individual turn during the game. Instead, players are allowed to use actions freely until the villain takes over. If you want a glimpse of how actions are used and carried out, you can watch the handy-dandy video above.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles will hit Kickstarter on February 27th.