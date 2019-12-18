Upcoming Boruto Episode Will Explore Hiashi Hyuuga on His Birthday

A lot of characters have changed from the early days of the Naruto anime franchise to the current storylines that are running in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Hiashi Hyuuga being no exception. With the time travelling epic story having wrapped up with Boruto and his sensei, Sasuke, returning to the present after meeting the ninjas of the past in Konoha, the anime will explore new storylines that range from serious to the hilariously mundane. Such is the case with an episode that will be exploring the birthday for Boruto’s grandfather, Hiashi Hyuuga, in what is sure to be a hilarious episode of the sequel series that follows the seventh Hokage’s brood.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the title of the 138th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which promises to explore the birthday for the stoic father of Hinata, surely giving us a dose of hilarity following the stakes that were established in the deadly fight against Urashiki of the Otsutsuki Clan:

Boruto Episode Titles are out!!

Episode 137 “The Samurai Foreign Exchange Student” Episode 138 “Hiashi’s Birthday” (12/29) No episode on January 5 — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) December 5, 2019

When Hiashi Hyuuga first appeared in Naruto, the stoic, often harsh ninja ran the Hyuga Clan with a serious lack of compassion, often turning a blind eye to his nephew, Neji, and focusing on his daughter Hinata. In the early arcs of the anime, Neji attempted to prove himself to his uncle and leader of his clan by defeating Hinata during the Chunin Exams and rise his rank within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha.

Amazingly, Hyuuga has turned into an amazing grandfather, with his visits to Naruto and Hinata’s family being a welcome arrival as both Boruto and Himawari cannot wait to see their grampy whenever he rolls to their house. What specifically will happen on Hyuuga’s birthday is yet to be seen, but it is sure to be a hilarious outing regardless.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.