Damon Lindelof Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Damon Lindelof has extended his time at Warner Bros. Television with a brand new contract.

The LOST writer inked a sizable new overall deal with the independent studio,” THR reports. “The pact will keep The Leftovers creator at WBTV for an extended period of time, as the exclusive deal covers multiple years.”

Lindelof is currently prepping a TV adaptation of Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore’s The Watchmen comic. The title was previously a movie directed by Zack Snyder but will be completely rebooted for the small screen. “From the flashbacks to the nonlinear storytelling to the deeply flawed heroes, these are all elements that I try to put into everything I write,” Lindelof said ahead of Snyder’s film’s release. The property has had a significant influence on Lindelof’s work throughout his career.

“Watchmen – it was dangerous,” said Lindelof. “And you can’t be dangerous for dangerous’ sake, but the reason that I’m doing this is these are dangerous times, and we need dangerous shows.”

Should The Watchmen be ordered as a series, Lindelof would be continuing his work with HBO which most recently wrapped up after the third season of The Leftovers.

“What we think about superheroes is wrong,” he said. “I love the Marvel movies and we saw Justice League this morning and I’m all for Wonder Woman and Batman and I grew up on these characters, but we should not trust people who put on masks and say that they are looking out for us. If you hide your face, you are up to no good.”

Lindelof’s resume extends to several well-known titles, including 2009’s Star Trek, Tomorrowland, World War Z, and Prometheus.