Cartoon Network Creator Rips Into Toy Story 5 For Unofficial “Crossover”

This summer, one of the most anticipated movies of the year will arrive as Toy Story 5 is planning to bring back Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and all their friends to the silver screen. In the next adventure for the living toys, the beloved cast will have to deal with the advances of technology. As their young owner finds herself drawn to a high-tech tablet known as “Lilypad,” the Toy Story franchise has run into drama thanks to a Cartoon Network animator. In a surprise twist, the creator of Uncle Grandpa sees some major similarities between a new character and one of his creations.

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In a recently released promo, Toy Story 5 revealed that superstar Bad Bunny will be playing a new character known as “Pizza With Sunglasses.” In response, Uncle Grandpa creator Peter Browngardt posted an Instagram statement reading, “Pizza Steve is gonna be in Toy Story 5! Oh, wait, they just ripped off Uncle Grandpa.” Browngardt even went so far as to tag both the voice actor of the anthropomorphic pizza slice from Cartoon Network, Adam Devine, along with Pixar itself. While we have yet to see Bad Bunny’s Disney character in action, the similarities between the two characters are fairly evident, as you can see in the post below.

Uncle Grandpa’s History of Controversy

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

This is far from the first time that Uncle Grandpa’s creator Peter Browngardt has stirred up controversy online. Most recently, the animator had a wild way to share his thoughts on the potential merger of Paramount and Warner Bros, as the former had beaten Netflix in the competition to own the studio that owns DC, the Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network, and so much more. Posting an image of the beloved uncle preparing to shed this mortal coil, Browngardt hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing his thoughts with his audience.

Uncle Grandpa, for those unfamiliar with the Cartoon Network series, is one of the stranger entries in the cable channel’s history, which is no small feat considering some of the wild shows the network has been responsible for. First premiering in 2013, the series garnered five seasons before ending in 2017. The titular character even had a crossover with another Cartoon Network heavyweight with Steven Universe, creating one of the most mind-bending meet-ups in the platform’s history. Like many other Cartoon Network shows, the series isn’t available to stream on HBO Max, though you can watch all five seasons on Hulu.

For those hoping for a revival of the series, Uncle Grandpa hasn’t shown any hints of making a comeback so far. However, Cartoon Network has seen major success with the recent spin-off series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, and is planning to once again return to Finn and Jake’s wild world in the upcoming Adventure Time: Side Quests. Bringing back beloved franchises seems to be a big ticket item for the cable network these days, so never say never when it comes to potentially seeing Uncle Grandpa return.

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