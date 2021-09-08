Death Stranding Director’s Cut Final Trailer Released

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to release later this month for the PlayStation 5 on September 24th, but ahead of that, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions have released a new and final trailer for the upcoming title. If you are not already familiar with the video game, there are potential spoilers included, but nothing that won’t overall potentially enhance your experience once Death Stranding Director’s Cut actually comes out.

“It was recorded and self-edited from a PS5 output in wide mode,” Kojima shared on Twitter early this morning. “Please watch it in a sound environment!” You can check out his tweet in full below, or the trailer itself embedded above:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1435497677911826433

While the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut is soon, there could yet be more video games in the franchise in the future. According to a recent interview with Norman Reedus, who stars in the video game as protagonist Sam Bridges, Kojima and PlayStation are in negotiations over a potential sequel.

Despite showing enthusiasm for the new video game, Hideo Kojima seems overall less enthused about the name. According to him, “director’s cut” as it typically relates to movies implies the addition of content that had previously been cut for the initial release. For Death Stranding Director’s Cut, all the new bits were specifically produced for this release and not simply odds and ends that had been left on the cutting room floor.

As noted above, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to release for the PlayStation 5 on September 24th. The PS5 version will add a number of new features, including new gear, fights, and other gameplay features. Whether a sequel happens or not remains unclear at the moment, but there does seem to be the possibility. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Death Stranding Director’s Cut so far? Are you excited about the new and final trailer? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!