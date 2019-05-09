Detective Pikachu Isn’t The First Time Pokemon Were Brought To Life

Pokemon have been translated into many mediums. You can purchase scores of video games, animated series, merchandise, and even see the live action Detective Pikachu which has hit theaters this week. Did you know though that Detective Pikachu isn’t the first time that we’ve seen our favorite Pokemon brought into the real world? Join me as we explore the lost stage show that was “Pokemon Live!“

Pokemon Live! was a live stage show that traveled the country, hot on the heels of the success of the animated series. The show itself followed the adventures of our usual cast of characters in the form of Ash, Misty, and Brock as they attempted to win the Diamond Badge from a Pokemon gym that was highly sought after. The tournament, it seemed, was actually a plan concocted by Team Rocket, including Jesse, James, Meowth, and Giovanni to name a few who all appear in the stageshow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the main hooks of Pokemon Live! was the inclusion of an “all new Pokemon” in the form of Mecha MewTwo. MewTwo is one of the most popular, and powerful, Pokemon that has been created. Appearing in the first Pokemon animated film, “MewTwo Strikes Back“, Mewtwo was a failed clone attempt of recreating the elusive Pokemon named Mew. Based on his popularity, fans were certainly surprised and excited to see him appear in trailers for the upcoming Detective Pikachu.

Now don’t get it twisted, Mecha MewTwo is its own unique Pokemon who has not appeared outside of Pokemon Live! With the ability to learn and use any and all Pokemon movies from Generation One, this rare pocket monster ended up destroying itself at the end of the live show. This creature isn’t to be confused with “Armored MewTwo”, which is MewTwo wearing armor to repress its powers.

The stageshow ran from September of 2000 to January of 2001 in the United States. While a few additional shows were done across the globe, the show never managed to continue past its initial run so I guess we’ll just have to be satisfied with the upcoming high budget Hollywood picture!

Detective Pikachu releases in theaters on May 9th in the United States from Warner Bros Pictures. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!